Giving positive psychology away as a grassroots movement to combat the mental health crisis of depression and suicide

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Teaching people the positive psychology of meaning, resilience, and wellbeing is the most economic and empirically-supported way to resolve the mental health crisis, according to renowned Canadian psychologist Dr. Paul T.P. Wong.

Since 2011, Wong has organized the Toronto Meaningful Living (M4L) Meetup as a grassroots mental health movement. “Simply put, M4L represents my effort to provide road signs for meaningful living for all those who feel discouraged, confused, or stressed out in their quest for a more meaningful and rewarding life. It is also intended for all individuals who have the noble vision of making life better for all people”

Participants came from all walks of life with many cultural backgrounds, meeting together to learn the principles and practices of meaningful living. A more detailed description of the Meetup can be found in the Positive Psychology Newsletter. This meetup was also captured live in this video.

Wong mentions several benefits of M4L Meetups. These include: (a) providing a safe and trusting environment for people to learn new ways to relating and helping each other, (b) overcoming their fear of stigma in sharing each other’s struggles and successes, and (c) receiving free support and help from group interventions from a meaning therapist or facilitator. Those needing additional professional help would schedule individual sessions after the Meetup. Over the years, numerous individuals have benefit from the meetup according to many unsolicited testimonies.

In his old age and suffering from cancer, Wong still offers meetups, workshops, and online courses. The theme of this new series of Meetup is “The 12 Keys to Unlock the Power of Meaning in Healing and Flourishing.” Interested individuals can register here.

Wong’s last wish is to train a thousand meaning therapists and facilitators so that they can promote positive mental health in many cities all over the world. He is offering a Meaning Therapy workshop in Toronto on July 20-21 (www.meaning.ca/summer-institute/), but it can also be accessed through livestreaming. This is part of the certificate course on existential positive psychology and meaning therapy.

There is money to be made in offering Meaningful Living Meetups. Wong does it as a labour of love. No every one is willing to give positive psychology away for free. However, Wong’s vision can be easily fulfilled, if it is supported by the positive psychology community, the government, and granting agencies. “Why can’t they support this grassroots movement?” Wong asks. “This is still the most economic and effective way to combat the mental health crisis of addiction, depression, and suicide?”



