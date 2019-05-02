Property from the estates of Peter Falk and Jack Levin will be featured in Andrew Jones Auctions' May 18th-19th auction

Description de l'Egypte ou Recueil des observations et des recherches qui ont été faites en Egypte pendant l'expédition de l'Egypte. Paris: C.L.F. Panckoucke, 1820-1830, Second Edition (est. $100,000-$200,000). Large, late 19th century Berlin K.P.M. porcelain plaque titled The Flight into Egypt, 36 ½ inches by 32 ½ inches (framed), from the estate of the late actor Peter Falk (est. $10,000-$15,000). Chinese carved jade mounted cloisonné enamel ruyi scepter, post-1950 or possibly earlier, 18 ½ inches in length, from the estate of the late decorator Jack Levin (est. $1,000-$1,500). Edgar Brandt silvered wrought iron and portor marble center table, circa 1925, impressed “E. BRANDT”, 27 inches tall, 23 inches in diameter (est. $20,000-$30,000). Silvered and gilt bronze sculpture by Joseph Csaky (French/Hungarian, 1888-1971), titled Tete de Femme (Head of a Woman), 11 ½ inches tall (est. $25,000-$35,000).

Andrew Jones Auctions’ Design for the Home and Garden Auction, May 18-19 in Los Angeles, will feature a selection of over 550 lots of market-fresh merchandise.

From Roman antiquities to works by major artists of the 20th and 21st centuries and everything in between, I believe we have one of the most unparalleled sales to be held in Los Angeles this season.” — Andrew Jones

Andrew Jones Auctions' Design for the Home and Garden Auction, on Saturday, May 18th and Sunday, May 19th, will feature a selection of over 550 lots of market-fresh fine art, design, antiques and Asian works of art from several important collections and estates, online and in the gallery at 2221 Main Street in downtown Los Angeles. Start times both days are 10:30 am Pacific time.Featured will be items from the estate of the late actor Peter Falk and the estate of Jack Levin , a prominent Los Angeles decorator for over 50 years, as well as the collections of Frances and Sidney Brody, Anthony Francis, MD, New York City collector Lauren King, a residence decorated by Patahaus Italian Design, and private sources in Altadena, Hollywood, Long Beach and Philadelphia.“I am so excited about our upcoming auction,” said company president and CEO Andrew Jones.“From Roman antiquities to works by major artists of the 20th and 21st centuries and everything in between, I believe we have one of the most unparalleled sales to be held in Los Angeles this season.”The property from the estate of Peter Falk will offer a large Berlin (K.P.M.) porcelain plaque titled The Flight into Egypt, late 19th century ($10,000-$15,000), a large Victorian sterling silver and ebonized easel back table mirror (est. $2,500-$3,500), and a brass mounted ebonized campaign desk (est. $2,000-$3,000), among other pieces.Jack Levin was an admirer of Japanese aesthetics and Asian design, and he collected interesting pieces for decades. He passed away earlier this year at the age of 104. His wonderful collection includes a dramatic equestrian composition titled The Charge by Adolf Schreyer is (est. $10,000-$15,000), a Sheraton Revival satinwood breakfront bookcase (est. 5,000-$7,000), and a selection of Chinese furniture, including a pair of 19th century hardwood display cabinets (est. $2,000-$3,000) and works of art highlighted by a jade mounted enamel ruyi scepter (est. $1,000-$1,500).Modern and contemporary art will include a Roy Lichtenstein screenprint titled Cubist Cello from 1997 ($8,000-$12,000) and a Lita Albuquerque gold leaf and acrylic with mirror on canvas work titled Particle Memory, 2009 ($10,000-$15,000), plus a collection of eight Henry Miller watercolors from a private collection. Pieces from other sources include Picasso ceramics, a Jeff Koons Puppy vase, works by Takashi Murakami, Yaacov Agam, Guy Dill and others.From a private collector comes a Joseph Csáky silvered and gilt bronze titled Tête de femme ($25,000-35,000), a Pablo Picasso linocut titled Pique III, 1959 (est. $25,000-$35,000), as well as an Edgar Brandt marble and silvered wrought iron table, circa 1924 (est. $20,000-$30,000), forged works by Albert Paley and a Ferdinand Léger lithograph, a Canosan pottery figural oinochoe Apulia, circa 3rd century B.C.E. (est. $5,000-$7,000) and a rare and spectacular complete second edition of Panckoucke’s Description de l'Egypte (est. $100,000-$200,000).Property from a New York City collector will comprise 125 varied lots, including a monumental Scottish Georgian grey painted Royal Coat of Arms by Sir John Steell RSA, Edinburgh (est. $4,000-$6,000), a Jacques Duval-Brasseur gilt bronze naturalistic tree form table (est. $8,000-$12,000), a rare set of eight Irish George II solid yew wood chairs (est. $10,000-$20,000), a German Biedermeier inlaid mahogany and satinwood tilt top center table (est. $8,000-$12,000) and a three-piece suite of Egyptian Pharaonic Revival seat furniture (est. $5,000-8,000).The sale will also feature property from the collection of Kate Edelman Johnson , with proceeds going to benefit The Johnson Charitable Remainder Unitrust and the Deane F. Johnson Alzheimer’s Research Foundation. Offered will be 57 lots of fine art and furnishings that Kate and her late husband Deane inherited and collected separately and together over many decades.Included in the collection will be a double-sided Donald Teague watercolor and pencil work titled Reading the paper; Market scene study (est. $10,000-$15,000), a Martha Walter oil on canvas board street scene titled Dans la Petite Rue (est. $4,000-$6,000); and a poignant Souvenir de Tangier watercolor by Jozef Israëls (est. $3,000-$5,000).Also from the collection are pieces by Émile-Antoine Bourdelle, Adolphe-Felix Cals, Francisco Toledo, Claude Venard, Gladys Nelson Smith and Richard Guino, among others; a Louis XV style chandelier ($3,000-5,000); room size-carpets; modernist side tables; and other accessories.Previews will be held at the gallery Wednesday thru Saturday, May 15th-18th, from 10 am-5 pm, and Sunday, May 19th at 10 am. All times Pacific. Previews will be held at the gallery Wednesday thru Saturday, May 15th-18th, from 10 am-5 pm, and Sunday, May 19th at 10 am. All times Pacific. Online bidding is provided by Bidsquare.com, Invaluable.com and LiveAuctioneers.com. Telephone and absentee bids will also be accepted.



