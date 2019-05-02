Oakwood Search Expands business into Core Human Resources Disciplines

Oakwood Search has expanded its business with a new service line in Human Resources to include Core HR Fractional Services.

DENVER, CO, USA, May 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oakwood Search , an award-winning Recruiting and Staffing firm working with fortune 1000 companies, both nationally and internationally, has expanded its business with a new service line in Human Resources. Oakwood HR offers fractional HR services to organizations looking to add expert level HR support.With over 50 years of combined experience, the Oakwood HR team leverages its expertise in HR Risk Mitigation, Design, Compliance, Employee Relations and Complaint Resolution, to meet the needs of businesses thru subscription based or al a carte pricing options that are both flexible and sustainable. Oakwood HR serves as an organization’s off-site HR department, providing cost effective, HR solutions for national clients, and has regional offices in Florida and Colorado.Heading the division for Oakwood HR, Erin Lemmons, brings over 20 years of strategic HR leadership from companies like Target, Einstein Noah Restaurant Group, and other small start-up organizations where she has served in various capacities, including Vice President of HR. “The People process in business gets more complicated every day” states Erin Lemmons, Principal, “whether it be compliance requirements, HR design, or the #metoo movement, there are numerous ways that companies may be putting themselves at risk, which not only impacts their bottom line, but also a business’ brand. I believe it’s crucial to our small business partners that they have the ability to protect themselves while making smart financial decisions for their business, and I’m dedicated to doing just that.”“With the addition of Oakwood HR, our company now brings expertise and value across an even wider range of HR support. We are thrilled to be working alongside Erin and the Oakwood HR team.” Adds Jake Norris, Managing Partner of Oakwood Search. Oakwood Search specializes in Recruiting and staffing across a range of industries serving companies across the globe. The company has been recognized for numerous awards including twice landing on the INC 5000 along with Fastest Growing Private Company in Denver and Best Small Business in Denver by the Denver Business Journal.



