Park University Rolls Out Military Credit Fast App for Prospective Students

New tool for prospective undergraduate students who currently serve or have served in the armed forces will help maximize their military experience

PARKVILLE, MO, USA, May 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Park University is proud of its enduring relationship with the U.S. military — one that has lasted since World War I when the University accepted young men who enlisted in the U.S. Army’s Student Army Training Corps. Making higher education easy for service members to navigate is an essential way for Park us to serve those who serve our country.

That’s why the University has announced a helpful new tool for prospective undergraduate students who currently serve or have served in the armed forces to maximize their military experience. Park University’s Military Credit Fast App assesses military training and experience by providing an estimate of earned military credits at Park and calculates an estimated graduation date.

The data provided to the prospective student is based on data gathered by Park University’s Registrar’s Office. Information from approximately 2,000 Park degree-seeking military students’ Joint Service Transcript or Community College of the Air Force Transcript between the 2016-17 and 2017-18 academic years were aggregated, and combined with the American Council on Education’s evaluation of selected military specialty/classification code training and experience, provides the estimates.

The credit awarded varies based on occupation, skill level and completed military courses as listed on the prospective students’ transcripts, and applicable prior learning applied toward degree requirements. An official assessment of the credit to be provided is based on the official transcript(s) and the estimated graduation date will depend on the number of credit hours taken each term/semester.

In addition, prospective students can get this information via Park University’s Amazon Alexa skill, by saying, “Alexa, ask Park how many credits can I get for my military experience?” to an Alexa-enabled device.

For more information, visit military.park.edu or view a demonstration of the Military Credit Fast App at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=odrUEdZLlf0&feature=youtu.be.



Founded in 1875 in Parkville, Mo., a suburb of Kansas City, Park University is a nonprofit, private institution that is a national leader in higher education. In 2000, Park achieved university status and currently serves 16,290 students at 42 campuses in 22 states and online, including Parkville, Independence and Kansas City, Mo.; Lenexa, Kan.; Gilbert, Ariz.; Barstow and Victorville, Calif.; Austin and El Paso, Texas; and 33 military installations across the country. www.park.edu

