Onsite Utility Services Capital Announces Launch of the Energy Services Contractor Network Nationwide

DELAVAN, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Onsite Utility Services Capital (OUS Capital) has launched a new value-based Energy Service Contractor Network, offering professional qualified energy service contractors the opportunity to participate in the procurement and delivery of energy efficiency projects nationwide.As OUS Capital continues securing new energy efficiency projects across the country, the demand for qualified and talented energy service contractors to participate in all phases of those projects has grown exponentially. This new highly-anticipated program gives energy service contractors across the country an opportunity to be an integral part of new energy upgrade projects, and access to the Energy Savings as a Service program.Through Energy Savings as a Service, an entire building, facility or property can undergo a complete energy efficiency upgrade, using as many as a dozen modern and cutting-edge options. The entire cost of the upgrade project is fronted by OUS Capital, with the client paying for the upgrade costs only from the savings the upgrade generates. Most importantly, ESaaS is not a loan, so it does not attach as a debt on the client’s balance sheet.“Our goal is to expand our energy audit, installation and support capabilities across the country, through our Energy Savings as a Service platform,” says Fritz Kreiss, CEO of OUS Capital ( https://onsiteutilityservices.com/ ). “Contractors in our Network can participate in these projects, but even more exciting, they can also now have a conduit to potentially fund some of their own client energy projects, even those previously lost when their clients’ budget issues prevented projects from moving forward. Every contractor has a stack of good projects on the corner of their desk that were held up because of the magical phrase-“it’s just not in the budget!”The Contractor Network provides ongoing education, support, lead-generation and energy sales expertise to assist contractors in the marketing, selling and implementation of their own new energy efficiency projects, along with adaptive opportunities to work in new projects procured by OUS Capital directly. Take a short walk thru the training portal https://vimeo.com/267653194 "With the rapidly changing competitive landscape for effective ways to boost revenues, this is easily one of the most exciting profit-building solutions to come along for energy service contractors in a very, very long time," said Kreiss. "Our team has built the most advanced energy efficiency upgrade program anywhere, and now energy service contractors across the country have a fantastic opportunity to be a part of this new chapter in the future of energy solutions.”Energy contractors interested in learning how to participate in the Network can contact OUS Capital at info@ouscapital.com or check out https://energyservicecontractornetwork.com/ About Onsite Utility Services CapitalSince 1993, OUS Capital has been dedicated to unlocking the power of energy efficiency for businesses and institutions nationwide through innovative solutions that lower energy consumption, reduce energy spend, and increase profits. The company’s exceptional staff of energy experts help clients accomplish their energy efficiency objectives through their Energy Savings as a Service program. They can be reached at info@ouscapital.com.



