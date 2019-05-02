Imprivata Introduces IAM Cloud Platform for Healthcare Support by Microsoft

First phase of collaboration extends enterprise-wide single sign-on to the cloud

LONDON, UK, May 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Imprivata ®, the healthcare IT security company, today announced that it will unlock the power of the cloud for clinical users by creating the first end-to-end Identity and Access Management (IAM) Cloud Platform for healthcare in collaboration with Microsoft. The Platform, anchored by Imprivata’s leading solution portfolio and commitment to building trusted digital identities, and the world-class scale and security of Microsoft’s cloud identity platform, Azure Active Directory, will address the unique challenges that healthcare customers face along the digital transformation journey.“We’re delighted to announce this strategic collaboration with Microsoft and to introduce the Imprivata IAM Cloud Platform, which first brings the simplicity of Tap-In and Tap-Out to the cloud, and seamlessly supports access to Microsoft cloud applications like Microsoft Office 365 and more for our 1,945 healthcare customers,” said Gus Malezis, President and CEO at Imprivata. “Furthermore, the Platform leverages the existing Imprivata investments of our joint customers, enhancing the ROI of their current and future technology investments.”As the first phase of the collaboration, Imprivata today launched Healthcare Seamless SSO, enterprise single sign-on into on all shared clinical workstations and mobile devices. Healthcare Seamless SSO extends the Tap-In and Tap-Out capabilities of Imprivata OneSign®, allowing badge tap access into Office 365 and any application connected to Microsoft Azure Active Directory, including the extensive catalogue of cloud-based applications in Microsoft Azure Marketplace.“Imprivata has made great strides expanding on its proven, industry-leading solutions by integrating with Microsoft Azure Active Directory to help healthcare organizations leverage the cloud to lowercosts,” said Chris Sakalosky, Vice President, Microsoft US Health & Life Sciences. “This product integration with Imprivata OneSign is the exact type of technological solution that we’re proud to offer to our healthcare customers.”Healthcare Seamless SSO eliminates the need for clinical and non-clinical Microsoft users to repeatedly type usernames and passwords to access any programs and applications. Leveraging Imprivata OneSign, Healthcare Seamless SSO can be used with all types of applications, saving care providers 45 minutes every shift, improving satisfaction levels, and driving EMR adoption. The Imprivata platform is also purpose-built to enhance additional workflows, including electronic prescribing for controlled substances (EPCS). Imprivata delivers a complete solution for complying with DEA requirements for EPCS while ensuring a fast, seamless workflow for providers through innovative and convenient authentication options, which is especially important given the increasing state, federal, and industry requirements for EPCS.For more information, visit http://www.imprivata.com/hssso



