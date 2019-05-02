Virtual Private Server Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Virtual Private Server -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtual Private Server Industry

Description

Global Virtual Private Server is growing at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period. Increasing importance of enterprises on secured hosting, mounting vulnerabilities in a signaling system and rising concerns regarding the security of enterprises are some key factors influencing the market growth. In addition, the rising deployment of Windows based servers provide ample opportunities for the growth of the market. However, factors such as lack of technical knowledge and need for preventive IT maintenance are hampering the market growth.

A virtual private server (VPS) appears to the user as a dedicated server, but that is actually installed on a computer serving multiple websites. Virtual dedicated server (VDS) is used as synonyms of the virtual private server (VPS). It is traded as a service by different internet hosting service providers. It operates autonomously from other virtual spaces that are on the same machine. It uses virtualization technology to provide you with dedicated (private) resources on a server with multiple users.

Based on product, Operating System segment held significant market share attributed to the increasing demand for a secure server. All the applications of a virtual private server install and run on an operating system. Linux Virtual Private Server (VPS) hosting is a cost-efficient and an easy setup web hosting solution lay significant stress on the data security and offers reliability. By geography, North America is expected to grow at a faster rate due to rising demand from various industry verticals.

Some of the key players in Virtual Private Server market include AWS (Amazon Web Services), Vidahost, DreamHost, Bluehost, Kamatera, AD Hosting, OVH, United Interne, TekTonic, Sasahost Limited, DigitalOcean, A2 Hosting, AccuWeb Hosting, Vultr and Linode.

Enterprise Sizes Covered:

• Large Enterprises

• Small & Medium Enterprises

Types Covered:

• On-Premise

• Cloud Based

Channels Type Covered:

• Distributor

• Direct Sales

Products Covered:

• Server

• Operating System

Applications Covered:

• Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

• Medical & Healthcare

• Government

• Retail

• Manufacturing

• Telecom and IT

• Insurance

• E-Commerce

• Public Sector

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

....

12 Company Profiling

12.1 AWS (Amazon Web Services)

12.2 Vidahost

12.3 DreamHost

12.4 Bluehost

12.5 Kamatera

12.6 AD Hosting

12.7 OVH

12.8 United Interne

12.9 TekTonic

12.10 Sasahost Limited

12.11 DigitalOcean

12.12 A2 Hosting

12.13 AccuWeb Hosting

12.14 Vultr

12.15 Linode

