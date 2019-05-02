Biohacking Industry Overview 2019 Market Opportunities And Outlook

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Biohacking -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

Description

The report provides an overview of the biohacking industry, which has gained momentum over the past two decades. The report showcases trends that are in vogue, locations where innovations are growing, and the potential of the multiple subsectors in the arena.

As with any emerging sector, there are bound to be challenges. The report also looks at some of those and how different players are handling them. The objective of the report is to provide an overview of the biohacking sector, which can spur the interest of prospective investors, large corporations, and everyday hackers who could be inspired to create the next big opportunity. The reasons for doing the report is to explore how divergent and vast such a new and niche sector can be while showcasing the opportunities to be “limitless.”

Biohacking – it sounds like a futuristic concept, one that is more in line with Isaac Asimov’s works than that of Elon Musk’s.

What is biohacking? Simply put, biohacking is do-it yourself (DIY) biology; it gives everyone the ability to deconstruct and reconstruct biology using simple kits or supplements to achieve their immediate outcomes and also solve larger issues. A quote made famous by the movie “Ratatouille” describes this just as aptly. Anton Ego: “In the past, I have made no secret of my disdain for Chef Gusteau’s famous motto: Anyone can cook. But I realize, only now do I truly understand what he meant. Not everyone can become a great artist, but a great artist can come from anywhere.” It is this principle that is the foundation of biohacking.

Technology hackers have been great at pulling code apart and using fundamentals to reengineer solutions. Applying this approach to biology has resulted in a boom in the “maker-space” of DIY biology. No longer the privilege of top research houses/institutes with extravagant laboratories, DIY biology is everywhere and is used for almost everything. But everybody off the street is not working on it. Like Google, which has a philosophy that allows side projects by employees, nearly 20% of all biohackers possess a Ph.D. or advanced post-doctoral degree.

Chapter 1 Biohacking: Future Perfect or Present Fad?

Introduction

Biohacking

Standards and Safety Codes Emerge

Why Biohacking?

How Big Is It? Is It a Balloon or Something More Concrete?

Is It for Me? Or Us?

Are We Getting Better and Happier?

Can I Use It Now?

Where Is All This Coming from?

Where Is All This Heading?

Global Player or Garage Level Startup: Who's in It?

Is That All?

Information Sources

Analyst's Credentials

Related BCC Research Report List of Figures

Figure 1 : Biohacking Example: Using DNA Testing to Identify Nonscoopers of Dog Poo

Figure 2 : DIY Bio – Safety Snapshot

Figure 3 : Areas of Biohacking

Figure 4 : Happiness Indices and Reports, 2016 and 2017

Figure 5 : Biohacking Across the World

Figure 6 : Key Players in the Biohacking Industry

Figure 7 : Key Players in the Wearables Industry

Figure 8 : Happiness Factors

Figure 9 : Notions of Happiness Over Time

