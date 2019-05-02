Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Aerospace Robotics | Market Synopsis & Forecast – 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Aerospace Robotics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database

In 2018, the global Aerospace Robotics market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Aerospace Robotics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Aerospace Robotics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
Kuka AG 
ABB Group 
Fanuc Corporation 
Yaskawa Electric Corporation 
Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd 
Industrial Designs M.Torres, Sau 
Oliver Crispin Robotics Limited 
Gudel AG 
Electroimpact Inc.

 

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
SCARA 
Articulated 
Cylindrical 
Cartesian 
Others

Market segment by Application, split into 
Drilling & Fastening 
Inspection 
Welding 
Painting & Coating 
Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Aerospace Robotics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Aerospace Robotics development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

 

Table Of Contents:      

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.4.1 Global Aerospace Robotics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025) 
1.4.2 SCARA 
1.4.3 Articulated 
1.4.4 Cylindrical 
1.4.5 Cartesian 
1.4.6 Others 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Aerospace Robotics Market Share by Application (2014-2025) 
1.5.2 Drilling & Fastening 
1.5.3 Inspection 
1.5.4 Welding 
1.5.5 Painting & Coating 
1.5.6 Others 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends 
2.1 Aerospace Robotics Market Size 
2.2 Aerospace Robotics Growth Trends by Regions 
2.2.1 Aerospace Robotics Market Size by Regions (2014-2025) 
2.2.2 Aerospace Robotics Market Share by Regions (2014-2019) 
2.3 Industry Trends 
2.3.1 Market Top Trends 
2.3.2 Market Drivers 
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 Kuka AG 
12.1.1 Kuka AG Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 Aerospace Robotics Introduction 
12.1.4 Kuka AG Revenue in Aerospace Robotics Business (2014-2019) 
12.1.5 Kuka AG Recent Development 
12.2 ABB Group 
12.2.1 ABB Group Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 Aerospace Robotics Introduction 
12.2.4 ABB Group Revenue in Aerospace Robotics Business (2014-2019) 
12.2.5 ABB Group Recent Development 
12.3 Fanuc Corporation 
12.3.1 Fanuc Corporation Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 Aerospace Robotics Introduction 
12.3.4 Fanuc Corporation Revenue in Aerospace Robotics Business (2014-2019) 
12.3.5 Fanuc Corporation Recent Development 
12.4 Yaskawa Electric Corporation 
12.4.1 Yaskawa Electric Corporation Company Details 
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.4.3 Aerospace Robotics Introduction 
12.4.4 Yaskawa Electric Corporation Revenue in Aerospace Robotics Business (2014-2019) 
12.4.5 Yaskawa Electric Corporation Recent Development 
12.5 Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd 
12.5.1 Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd Company Details 
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.5.3 Aerospace Robotics Introduction 
12.5.4 Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd Revenue in Aerospace Robotics Business (2014-2019) 
12.5.5 Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd Recent Development 

 Continued…….                                                      

 

Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
