The Faberge Museum marks 10 years

BADEN-BADEN, GERMANY, May 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Faberge Museum is proud to announce the celebration of its 10th anniversary, to take place on May 9 in this picturesque medieval city in southwestern Germany.In the past decade, the museum has succeeded in establishing itself and thriving as Europe’s first private museum owned by a leading Russian art collector. Among its main achievements are:1) The original collection of 400 exhibits has grown to the current approximate 2,000 items.2) The collection has expanded its scope, adding new themes, such as art works made during World War I (1914-18), the Imperial tiaras, as well as silver and watches. Also, the collection of stone-cut figurines has reached over 250 items.3) The museum has also expanded its scope by establishing collections of ancient gold jewelry, as well as jeweled items from the 19th and early 20th centuries.4) The latest and grandest acquisition is the 1904 Faberge egg5) There have been more than 500,000 satisfied visitors, with most coming from nearby countries, but also many coming from the United States, Australia, South America, Russia and the CIS, and etc.6) The museum has risen in status, and is now considered a federal museum in Germany.7) By winning several court cases, the museum secured its legal right to use the Faberge brand and Faberge Museum brand, having beaten off attacks from jealous commercial structures.8) The museum has held a number of exhibitions outside of Baden, including this past winter at the New Jerusalem Monastery (Moscow Region), Kostroma, St. Petersburg, and etc.“The Faberge Museum has grown to be one of the finest collections of Faberge and other historical jewelry,” said Alexander Ivanov, the museum’s owner and founder. “The past 10 years have been an incredible time, full of challenges and success, and the museum is today in great shape and we look forward to the next decade with optimism.”Alexander Ivanov is one of Russia's most prolific art collectors. He opened the museum on May 9, 2009. Most items in the collection were purchased from major auction houses, as well as directly from important private collections. Mr. Ivanov has been collecting art and antiques since 1990, and each year he spends several million pounds sterling in order to grow the collection.About the Faberge MuseumThe Faberge Museum is an active buyer at major auction houses. In November 2007, the museum paid 9 million pounds sterling (at that time the equivalent of $18 million USD) to buy the Rothschild Faberge Egg at Christie’s in London. The museum also collects jeweled items not made by Faberge, but which show exquisite craftsmanship. For example, in July 2012 the museum paid 2 million pounds sterling for the gold-plated dining service of the Maharaja that was sold by Christie’s in London.The Museum has a fine collection of ancient gold jewelry, Old Master paintings, Russian icons, and much more. In May 2011, the Museum diversified its collection and opened a new permanent exhibition, ``Gold of the World,’’ which features ancient gold jewelry made in the Middle East, Ancient Greece, pre- Columbian South America, as well as a rare example of 18th century British gold, and Faberge gold pieces of the 20th century.About the House of FabergeThe House of Faberge was founded by Gustav Faberge in 1842 in St Petersburg, then the capital of the Russian Empire. At that time, the company was primarily trading in French-made jeweled items. Gustav’s son, Peter Carl Faberge, took over the business in 1872, and transformed the company into the most prominent and luxurious jewelry houses in the Empire by making original artistic creations from precious metals and gemstones. The company then came to fame and to the personal attention of Tsar Alexander III during the Pan-Russian Exhibition of 1882 when the company was awarded a gold medal for craftsmanship. In 1885, Faberge was named as a Supplier to the Imperial Court.The company was headquartered in St Petersburg, and had branches in Kiev, Moscow, and Odessa, as well as one in London. From 1882 until the company’s closure in 1917, Faberge produced an estimated 150,000 to 200,000 items. The exact number is hard to determine because the company’s archives were lost and scattered.



