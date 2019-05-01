Zmest Marketing Agency launches advantageous marketing offer for startups

Zmest logo Achieve your goals faster with Zmest

MINSK, BELARUS, May 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zmest , a marketing agency specializing in content advertising, PR and social media marketing services, is excited to announce a new offer developed especially for startups. It is a 1-month marketing service that includes:- SMM (3 publications a week in FB, LinkedIn , Instagram, Twitter)- Release text creation and spreading- Journalists pitching- Make some noise (info spreading in FB)14% of startups fail because of poor marketing. Some companies believe that their product is so cool that it's no need to promote it; others rely on their own resources but lose out due to lack of experience and knowledge. Zmest's new Energy Blast service is called upon to solve businesses' marketing issues.Using this offer and spending just $2,000, startups will get:Growing communityIncreasing brand awarenessPublications that are indexed by Google and YahooRising sales"We see that a lot of wonderful innovative projects have entered the market in recent years. They offer really important and effective products that can make a difference and change our lives for better. Unfortunately, the overwhelming majority of startups cannot clearly bring their ideas to the public and gain popularity due to poor marketing, which makes them shut down. We launch our Energy Blast service to help businesses to find the target audience and obtain success," the Zmest team states.About ZmestEstablished in 2017, Zmest Marketing Agency has already launched more than 20 successful projects worldwide. The company renders a wide range of promotion and advertising services on European, American, Asian, and CIS markets. The agency specializes in PR activities, community management, social media marketing, influencers marketing as well as event and email marketing. The Zmest's highly experienced team cooperates with journalists from world's leading mass media, top bloggers and influencers in order to serve all of its clients' needs.



