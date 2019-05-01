Sharefest Brings Community Together to 'Use the Force for Good' at Annual Community Workday on Saturday, 'May the 4th'

Over 2,500 volunteers will come together to use the force for good as they complete over 250 project activities in one day.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Los Angeles, CA, May 1, 2019. Sixteen years ago, Sharefest saw the civic decline throughout some of LA’s most neglected neighborhoods and brought a group of volunteers together to make change happen on the first Sharefest Community Workday . On May the 4th, throughout the South Bay, from Culver City to Long Beach, the tradition continues at Sharefest’s 16th Annual Community Workday. Over 2,500 volunteers will come together to use the force for good as they complete over 250 project activities in one day.Sponsors such as Los Angeles City Councilmember Joe Buscaino recruit volunteers and generously donate funds to offset project costs. “Sharefest is a multiplier of good deeds, “ said Councilmember Buscaino. “In a single day, hundreds of community volunteers band together across the five communities that I represent to bring real and needed change to everything from a community garden to firehouse.”The scale of the projects completed on Community Workday is incredible. For example, sponsor Phillips 66 is taking on major improvements at Carnegie Middle School for their project. In a single day, their team will paint multiple murals, install a STEAM lab, update the teacher’s lounge and refresh sports courts. “Each time we’ve sponsored and served at Community Workday our team has left feeling accomplished and inspired. We are very grateful for the hard work that Sharefest does to organize this event year after year,” says Tim Siedel, Refinery Manager for Phillips 66 and Sharefest Board Member.Sponsor Balfour Beatty is taking on projects at five area schools, completing improvements through activities ranging from painting restorations to landscape transformations. John Bernardy, Sr. Vice President of Balfour Beatty says, “Sharefest’s Community Workday gives us an opportunity to use our skills to create lasting change in the communities where we work and live. We are proud to join with them year after year to make our neighborhoods and schools a better place.”“It’s amazing to see Community Workday come together for the 16th year. I’m always blown away by the support of our amazing sponsors and volunteers, we truly couldn’t do this without them” says Chad Mayer, Executive Director of Sharefest. “The projects completed on May the 4th will bring hope, create tangible change and further cement our relationships with civic and school leaders.”It’s not too late to use the force for good on May the 4th. This year volunteers will complete restoration projects at 41 different locations including John Muir Middle School, the Boys & Girls Club Gardena, and the Redondo Beach K9 Facility. View a full list of the projects like these that still need volunteers at workday.sharefestinc.org/projects.About Sharefest:Sharefest exists to guide disadvantaged youth to gain hope for their future, learn skills to achieve their dreams and develop a passion to create change in their communities. Community Workday brings these youth and their communities together with skilled tradesmen and willing volunteers to make a significant dent in the civic decline in LA. Since 2004 over 3,600 projects have been completed on Sharefest Community Workdays.



