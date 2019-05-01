Holding Your Wedding or Elopement at Dream Location Villa D’Citta Bed & Breakfast

Villa D’Citta Bed & Breakfast Villa D’Citta Bed & Breakfast Villa D’Citta Bed & Breakfast Villa D’Citta Bed & Breakfast

The Benefits of Choosing this Romantic, Old World Wedding Venue From the Experts at Villa D’Citta Bed & Breakfast

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, May 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most couples are looking for a one-of-a-kind wedding venue that describes their personalities and relationship with each other. However, exotic destination weddings are not always a realistic option, particularly if it involves many people flying to a faraway locale. If you can’t have your wedding in Italy itself, why not have your wedding at an Italian villa instead? Villa D’Citta Bed & Breakfast hosts many couples and their wedding parties and was named one of the Top Ten Timeless Venues in Chicago by “The Knot.” Memorable, unique weddings have taken place at Villa D’Citta Bed & Breakfast, located in the heart of Lincoln Park. Couples can choose to rent the entire mansion for their rehearsal dinner, ceremony, reception and honeymoon all in the same location. Family and friends can also stay at the villa, as up to 20 people can stay in the villa’s seven rooms.If you dream of a winter wedding, your event can be held in the formal dining room of Villa D’Citta Bed & Breakfast, while a summer wedding can be held in the beautiful outdoor courtyard. The courtyard can seat up to 30 people, but as the balcony above goes all the way around the courtyard, the courtyard has accommodated weddings of up to 85 people.The old world charm of Villa D’Citta Bed & Breakfast has been popular with guests, while wedding photographers love the special places to take fantastic photographs that will be cherished for a lifetime.Recently, a wedding took place in the villa’s courtyard with only five people present: the bride and groom, maid of honor and best man and the officiant. Cathy Hartmann, Director of Villa D’ Citta Bed & Breakfast loved this intimate celebration and is excited to open up the villa for elopements.The Villa D’ Citta Bed & Breakfast in Chicago offers a sense of privacy and serenity but is only steps away from Lincoln Park’s main strip, Chicago’s boutique shopping district and some of the best dining and nightlife the city offers. It was built as a family cottage in 1887, when wealthy tycoons selected the most desirable locations for their summer mansions.Today, Villa D’ Citta Bed & Breakfast presents a romantic ambiance with luxurious amenities to provide guests with a relaxing, memorable stay. It features old world comfort combined with unparalleled luxury. Rooms feature amenities such as panoramic views, fireplaces, whirlpool baths, saunas and private porches.If you’re planning your wedding, contact Cathy Hartmann at 312-771-0906 for further details and to schedule a tour of Villa D’ Citta Bed & Breakfast to find out if it is the right location for your big day.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.