Boutique Mansion Villa D’ Citta Bed & Breakfast Under New Ownership, Exciting Things in Store

Events, Getaways, Elopements Offered in Chicago’s Beloved Villa D’ Citta Bed & Breakfast

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, April 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The founder of boutique mansion Villa D’ Citta Bed & Breakfast , Don Druse, has stepped down from his role and relinquished the reins to his former wife, Lida Druse, who was instrumental during the founding years of Villa D’ Citta Bed & Breakfast. Cathy Hartmann will continue to run this beloved Bed and Breakfast spot.“Since establishing Villa D’ Citta Bed & Breakfast in 2009, we have watched its reputation and business grow in the last several years, and it has been a privilege to be part of its success,” said Don Druse. “I am confident that Lida will add flair and panache to the Bed and Breakfast and look forward to watching it become better than ever.”Lida Druse has a passion for parties and said she looks forward to holding elaborate parties at Villa D’ Citta Bed & Breakfast. She also plans to amplify the Bed and Breakfast’s social media presence.Cathy Hartmann will continue in her role as director and innkeeper at Villa D’ Citta Bed & Breakfast. She is responsible for the day-to-day operations and developing long-term strategies for continued growth and is also President of the Chicago Bed and Breakfast Association.“Villa D’ Citta Bed & Breakfast has hosted marvelous weddings in the past,” said Cathy Hartmann. “This year, we look forward to welcoming elopements to the property.”Don Druse said the two will be a “dynamic duo,” bringing many positive things to Villa D’ Citta Bed & Breakfast . “With Lida’s European background and Cathy’s Polynesian penchant for hospitality, Chicago’s beloved Bed and Breakfast will only become a more wonderful oasis,” he said.The Villa D’ Citta Bed & Breakfast in Chicago offers a sense of privacy and serenity but is only steps away from Lincoln Park’s main strip, Chicago’s boutique shopping district and some of the best dining and nightlife the city offers. It was built as a family cottage in 1887, when wealthy tycoons selected the most desirable locations for their summer mansions. Today, Villa D’ Citta Bed & Breakfast presents a romantic ambiance with luxurious amenities to provide guests with a relaxing, memorable stay. It features old world comfort combined with unparalleled luxury. Suites feature amenities such as fireplaces, flat screen televisions, whirlpool baths, saunas and private balconies.“Whether people are looking for a romantic getaway, a place to unwind during a business trip or a luxurious place to elope, the warm, spacious surroundings of Villa D’ Citta Bed & Breakfast will melt the stresses of the world away,” said Cathy Hartmann.



