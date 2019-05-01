Keystone Adds Healthcare Team

Veteran Bankers Expand Keystone's Expertise into the Healthcare Sector

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keystone Capital Markets, Inc. is pleased to announce that it has expanded its team of senior investment banking professionals with the addition of Paul Kacik and Kevin Hopkins. Mr. Kacik joins the firm as a Managing Director leading Keystone’s healthcare practice. He brings more than 20 years of healthcare investment banking experience having served in a lead advisory role on numerous domestic and cross-border healthcare M&A transactions including recent mandates in healthcare services, behavioral health, managed care, physician practice, medical products, revenue cycle management and pharmaceutical services.“I am very excited to join Keystone’s team of high-quality bankers, most of whom I have known for many years and worked with in the past,” said Paul Kacik. “Keystone already has a strong presence in the healthcare sector, and I look forward to continuing to build upon that reputation.”Prior to Keystone, Mr. Kacik was Managing Director and Head of Healthcare Merchant Banking for Opus Bank. Mr. Kacik received an MBA from Cass Business School in London and a BS from the University of Southern California.Mr. Hopkins worked with Mr. Kacik for the last several years and will join the firm as Vice President, bringing more than 15 years of finance and investment banking experience. Prior to Keystone, Mr. Hopkins was Vice President in the Merchant Banking Division of Opus Bank where he provided a broad range of M&A and capital raising advisory services to middle-market healthcare and information technology companies. Mr. Hopkins received an MBA from the University of California Los Angeles and a BS from the University of Colorado at Boulder.“Keystone’s advice is uniquely differentiated from that of other investment banks due to the team’s strong financial acumen, deep understanding of the entrepreneur’s journey, and extraordinary passion for helping exceptional entrepreneurs to build exceptional businesses,” said Kevin Hopkins. “I am excited to join such a talented and passionate team of investment bankers.”Keystone Capital Markets is a leading Investment Bank that provides M&A, Institutional Capital and Financial Advisory services to the middle market. We offer our clients the expertise and capabilities of a large firm, coupled with the energy, attention and creativity of a smaller, more entrepreneurial firm.



