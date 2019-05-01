Recruiting for Good Launches Rewarding Foodie Weekends to Help Make a Difference

Join R4G to Do Both www.RecruitingforGood.com Enjoy L.A.'s Best Restaurants Find a Kickass Tech Job & Party for Good www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good is generating proceeds to help fund causes and is rewarding referrals to tech candidates with the ultimate foodie weekend in Santa Monica.

Foodies enjoy helping family & friends find awesome jobs, make a difference & Party for Good” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good (RG4) is helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to help fund local causes. R4G is rewarding referrals to technical professionals that are looking for fulltime jobs in California; with Fun Foodie Weekends to party for good According to R4G, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “For foodies who love to make a difference...and travel join us to do both..., We're rewarding foodies weekends to experience and share the best dining experiences...Enjoy the perfect weekend with a friend, or significant other."How to Earn a Fun Foodie Weekend 1. Refer a family member, your significant other (husband, wife, boyfriend, girlfriend), friend, or co-worker who is looking for an awesome fulltime tech position in Engineering or Information Technology (California).2. Recruiting for Good finds your referral a great job, and person completes probation period.3. R4G earns a finder's fee; donates to a local cause, and rewards 2 nights at Shore Hotel in Santa Monica (or similar), $500 dining gift card, and fun surprise rewards.Carlos Cymerman adds, “Want to surprise someone you love...gift a rewarding foodie weekend."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals awesome jobs, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best technical talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales.Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a difference and rewards referrals with donations to causes you love most... Celebrating Women, Empowering Kids, and Saving Earth; and travel to party for good. www.RecruitingforGood.com



