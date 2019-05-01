AlunaGeorge, Nore x DJ EFN & Drink Champs, Chef Roble Ali & More Celebrate Food & Culture at the Midnite BBQ

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, May 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Midnite BBQ returns to Gateway DC on May 25 as an expanded festival, celebrating food and culture, at night. Confirmed performances and appearances include, with more acts to be announced:- AlunaGeorge- Keys N Krates- Melii- Saweetie- Shallou- Noreaga & Drink Champs Podcast- The Backyard Band- Everyday PPL- Abdullah Saeed- Andy Milonakis- Grits & Biscuits- London Zhiloh- Feel Good DC: Spinser Tracy & FriendsThe amplified festival will include panels on food entrepreneurship, cannabis cuisine and women in entertainment, food demonstrations, an oversized picnic game area, food trucks and a retail vendor marketplace, with additional Memorial Day Weekend events being announced soon. A portion of the festival’s proceeds will be donated to The Green Scheme and Dreaming Out Loud, organizations committed to urban farming and food education in SE, DC.“Food makes for the ultimate cultural exchange point. Our goal is to leverage that for good - providing opportunities for real connections and conversations, plus unique experiences, set against the backdrop of our diverse nation’s capital,” said festival co-founder, Lamine Ndour. “America is a melting pot of cultures, and our new version of the traditional barbecue celebrates it all.” Midnite BBQ planners selected the Gateway DC location because of its Ward 8 placement, a major food desert that will stand to benefit from the festival proceeds.VIP and general admission Midnite BBQ passes are available at www.midnitebbq.com , while supplies last. A complete talent and cuisine participant list is also available on the the website.# # #About The Midnite BBQ:The Midnite BBQ is the first and only food festival for the culture, created to celebrate unique food, musical and style treasures while uniting the national urban community. Created in 2015 by DC area natives, Lamine Ndour and Loren Glass, past Midnite BBQ events have featured hip hop elite like Mannie Fresh and DJ Esco. For more information on this year’s festival, please visit www.midnitebbq.com and connect with the festival via social media using the @themidnitebbq handle and #midNITEbbq.



