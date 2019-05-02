Attorney George McLaughlin Files Complaint Against Maker of Exploding Pressure Cooker for Severe Burn Injuries

The family filed a Complaint in Colorado, alleging that the manufacturer’s claim that it cannot be opened while contents are under pressure is false.

This particular model of Instant Pot markets itself that it cannot be opened when its under pressure.” — Attorney George McLaughlin

DENVER, CO, USA , May 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- After a pressure cooker allegedly exploded and severely burned an 11-year-old girl, her family is suing the manufacturer through their attorney, George McLaughlin.The incident occurred in September of 2017. Mary Cooper and her then 9-year-old daughter Caroline were cooking soup using an Instant Pot pressure cooker. The device was labeled that it included a feature that prevented it from being opened while the contents inside were under pressure. According to the lawsuit, Caroline opened the lid, believing it was safe to do so, and the contents of the cooker exploded. As a result of this explosion, the complaint alleges: “Caroline Cooper sustained serious, painful, disfiguring and permanent scalding burn injuries to her shoulder, arm, chest, and torso.”Caroline required several weeks of physical therapy, and is still dealing with the mental and physical trauma of the incident.The family filed a Complaint in Douglas County, Colorado, styled Cooper v. Instant Brands, Inc., the parent company of Instant Pot. The suit alleges that the manufacturer’s claim that it cannot be opened while contents are under pressure is false. Denver attorney George McLaughlin is the lawyer who filed the case and has handled numerous product liability cases throughout his career. He said that the manufacturer should be liable for these injuries because they never warned the consumer about the risk. Instead, the manufacturer did the opposite: it promoted safety features that were supposed to prevent injury.“If there’s a warning and the consumer doesn’t follow the warnings, and is injured because they didn’t follow the warnings, and the warnings were clear and obvious, then the consumer may be responsible for their own injuries,” he said. “But in this instance, there is no warning that says, ‘Don’t open this product under pressure.’ The box says that there’s safety features that prevent it from being opened under pressure."“This particular model of Instant Pot markets itself that it cannot be opened when its under pressure,” he said.George McLaughlin is the founder of McLaughlin Law Firm in Denver, Colorado. He has been handling product liability cases for more than 30 years. He is the past chairman of the Product Liability Section of the American Association for Justice, founder of the Electric Blanket Fire Litigation group, and co-chair of the Wright Medical Hip Litigation Group.To learn more, contact George McLaughlin by calling 888-366-0579.

