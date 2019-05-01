SmartX Advisory Solutions Tops $1B AUM in First 18 Months

SmartX Turnkey Asset Management Platform

Third Party Models Surpass 500 Strategies

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SmartX Advisory Solutions (“SmartX”), a leading financial technology provider and Turnkey Asset Management Platform (TAMP), announced the expansion of the number of third-party investment manager models offered on its UMA platform. SmartX added 35 new strategies, and now features over 185 firms and more than 500 strategies. The strategies include a full array of traditional long only, long/short equity, global macro, and direct indexes, all offered in an UMA structure.

“We reached two significant milestones this month by topping $1B in assets under management and reaching 500 strategies on the platform,” said Evan Rapoport, CEO of SmartX Advisory Solutions. “Our growth rate is accelerating as we continue to see uptake from advisors looking to use SmartX to replace their existing TAMP solutions. In fact, we just finished onboarding three new firms that were using three different UMA platforms that put our total AUM at $1.5 billion.”

The new firms and strategies joining SmartX include:

• Coho Partners: Relative Value Equity

• Churchill Management Group: Premier Wealth Tactical, Premier Wealth Tactical Core, Premier Wealth Tactical Core/ETF Sector Rotation Hybrid 70/30, Premier Wealth Tactical Core/ETF Sector Rotation Hybrid 50/50, Premier Wealth Tactical Core/ETF Sector Rotation Hybrid 30/70, ETF Sector Rotation, Equity Growth and Value, Equity Dividend Income, Equity Quality Return

• Weatherstone Capital Management: Diversified Growth, Asset Enhancement, Income Plus, Managed High Yield

• Ocean Park Asset Management: Municipal Bond Program, HYCB Program, Strategic Income Strategy, Conservative Allocation Program

• Alpha Vee Solutions: Risk Managed Allocation - US Equity & Treasure Bond Index, Risk Managed Allocation - Top 5 Sector & Treasury Bonds Index, Risk Managed Fixed Income Index

• Indxx: Hedged Dividend Income, US HYLV Preferred Stock Index, US Preferred Stock Index

• iSectors LLC: Global Fixed Income Allocation, Tactical Global Balanced Allocation

• Horizon Investment Services, LLC: Top 15 Utility

• IDX Insights: Managed Duration Index, Tactical Alternative Income Index, Tactical Corporate Fixed Income Index, Tactical Equity Factor Index, Tactical Fixed Income Index, Tactical High Yield Index, Tactical Muni Index, Tactical Risk-On Index, Tactical Sector Equity Index



About SmartX Advisory Solutions (www.smartxadvisory.com)

SmartX Advisory Solutions is the next generation turnkey asset management platform catering to independent RIA firms, broker/dealers, OCIO, and RIA aggregator firms. SmartX features enterprise-level solutions, full-service TAMP features, and is the only platform to seamlessly offer traditional, alternative, and passive direct index strategies in a unified managed account structure. The firm also uses its proprietary trading and managed accounts technology to power SmartX (www.smartx.us), SS&C Advent’s integrated unified managed account solution.



