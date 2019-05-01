Anders Gustaf Ekeberg Tantalum Prize: CALL FOR PUBLICATIONS

The Ekeberg Prize calls for publications. The prize is for the published research that makes the greatest contribution to understanding tantalum (Ta).

LONDON, UK, May 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Anders Gustaf Ekeberg Tantalum Prize (" Ekeberg Prize ") calls for publications for consideration for the 2019 award. The Ekeberg Prize is awarded for the published paper or patent that is judged by an independent panel of experts to make the greatest contribution to understanding the processing, properties or applications of tantalum (Ta).Suitable subjects may include, but are not limited to:• Processing of tantalum minerals or other raw materials• Tantalum used in capacitors or other electronic applications• Tantalum metallurgy and mill products, including alloys• The use of tantalum powder in additive manufacturing (3D printing) as pure metal or in an alloy• Medical (including dental) applications of tantalum• Recycling of tantalum-bearing scrapEligible publications must be in (or translated into) English and be dated between October 2017 and April 2019. To submit a publication please contact the T.I.C. office by May 31st 2019.The prizegiving ceremony will take place during the 60th General Assembly (conference and AGM) in Hong Kong, in October 2019. The General Assembly is open to both members and non-members. Full details are available at https://www.tanb.org/view/60th-general-assembly--conference-and-agm--2 ABOUT THE EKEBERG PRIZEThe Ekeberg Prize is the annual award that recognizes excellence in published research about the element tantalum (Ta). The long-term future of the tantalum market will depend on technology-driven innovations and a new prize dedicated to this rare and critical element will encourage research and development. The Ekeberg Prize increases awareness of the many unique properties of tantalum products and the applications in which they excel.In 2018 the Ekeberg Prize was awarded to Dr Yuri Freeman of KEMET Electronics, for his book ‘Tantalum and Niobium-Based Capacitors’. Dr Freeman is the Director of Advanced Research in the Tantalum (Ta) business unit and a member of the Advanced Technology Group at KEMET Electronics. Dr Freeman received his PhD in Solid State Physics from Kharkov Technical University in Ukraine. Prior to KEMET, he worked as principal scientist at Elitan, the largest producer in the Soviet Union of Ta and Niobium (Nb) capacitors, and at Vishay Sprague in the USA. He has published more than 30 papers and received 26 patents in the field of physics and technology of Ta and Nb-based capacitors.The Prize has been named after Anders Gustaf Ekeberg, who discovered tantalum in 1802. The prize is sponsored by the Tantalum-Niobium International Study Center (T.I.C.) and is central to its efforts to publicise the many exceptional benefits afforded by this element. Director of the T.I.C., Roland Chavasse, said “Winners of the Anders Gustaf Ekeberg Tantalum Prize are acknowledged as true leaders in this field.”Further information is available at https://www.tanb.org/view/prize About Dr Anders Gustaf EkebergBorn in 1767, Anders Gustaf Ekeberg was a Swedish scientist, mathematician, and poet. He became a professor at Uppsala University in 1794 and initially made his name by developing advanced analytical techniques and by proposing Swedish names for the common chemical elements according to the principles set out by the "father of modern chemistry" Antoine-Laurent de Lavoisier. Ekeberg discovered the oxide of tantalum in 1802, isolating it from samples of two different minerals.According to Ekeberg’s friend, the chemist Jacob Berzelius, Ekeberg chose the name ’tantalum’ partly to reflect the difficulties that he had experienced in reacting the new element with common acids and partly out of his passion for ancient Greek literature. Tantalus was a demi-god who killed and cooked his son, Pelops, and as punishment was condemned to stand in a pool of water beneath a fruit tree with low branches, with the fruit ever eluding his grasp, and the water always receding before he could take a drink.About the Tantalum and Niobium International Study Center (T.I.C.)Since its inception the Tantalum-Niobium International Study Center (T.I.C. or the Association) has grown and developed to encompass the changing nature of the tantalum and niobium industries and will continue in the same spirit in facing future challenges. After initially focusing on just tantalum, in 1986 niobium joined the association and today our membership represents every aspect of the global tantalum and niobium industries. For full information please visit www.tanb.org



