Hono Announced Successful Exhibition on The 125th Canton Fair to Introduce Stainless Steel Insulated Drinkware

Hono’s new product stainless steel starbucks style insulated coffee mug with auto seal lid and insulated tumbler coolers won high praise from clients worldwide.

HANGZHOU, CHINA, May 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hono Housewares Co., Ltd, a rising supplier in the industry of stainless steel insulated drinkwares in China, announced a very successful exhibition on the 125th Canton Fair hold in 23rd -27th April, 2019.Canton Fair, the China Import and Export Fair, is the largest trade fairs in China. Canton Fair is the most effective way to develop the business relationships you need to succeed in China. It's no wonder that the Canton Trade Fair has already become a must see fair for all those looking for business success in China.On the fair, Hono showcase hundreds of stainless steel insulated water bottle and vacuum container, including their new developing products and their best-selling products, such as hydro flask water bottle, cola shape water bottle, insulated tumbler cooler and starbucks coffee mug. Especially, their new product 16 oz starbucks insulated coffee mug with one-touch auto seal lid and 30 oz insulated tumbler cooler, won high reputation from the clients from worldwide.The founder of Hono Housewares Co., Ltd Mr. Duncan Chen said “Hono is committed to being an innovative supplier in this industry. All clients are looking for new products on the fair. We need to keep innovative and keep hungry for news design, new technology. Innovation will bring more business opportunity.”Hono got great success on this fair. It’s said that the orders placed on the fair were much more than past years' record. And then after the fair, Hono team need to work hard to bring more potential business into reality.About Hono:HONO is specialized in providing the products and services in the industry over 10 years. Over years of development, Hono has developed wide range of stainless steel vacuum insulated drinkware to suit individuals' needs and preferences, including stainless steel water bottle, insulated water bottle, vacuum flask, hydro flask, insulated coffee mug and tumbler coolers.Hono is dedicated to providing safe, high quality products that encourage a healthy lifestyle. Not only providing products in this field, Hono also provide a complete solution and one stop service to clients worldwide. More info about Hono are available at: http://honogo.com



