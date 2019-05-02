Citizens Commission on Human Rights of Sacramento Warns Parents: "Protect Your Children - Know Your Rights"

CCHR volunteer alerts parent to dangers of psychiatric drugging of children & informs her of parental rights.

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) of Sacramento kicked off Mental Health Month with outreach activities at Rancho Cordova’s 30th Annual Kids Day in the Park where they warned hundreds of parents about the dangers of psychiatric drugging of children and provided them with resources to help protect their families. CCHR, a non-profit, non-political, non-religious mental health watchdog group, spread the message, “Protect your children – know your rights.”Local CCHR President Jim Van Hill said, “The treatment for mental health problems is all too often dangerous drugs, even for children.” Over 8.4 million children, ages 0 – 17, have been prescribed psychiatric drugs according to the IMS Health Vector One National database[1] even though there have been over 400 international drug regulatory warnings issued on psychiatric drugs, citing effects of mania, hostility, violence and even homicidal ideation.[2]“Parents want to do what is best for their child and assume that there is a sound scientific basis for prescribing these drugs,” said Van Hill, “but these life-threatening drugs are prescribed for mental disorders for which no scientific or medical proof exists.[3]”Even the director of the National Institute of Mental Health Dr. Thomas Insel showed no confidence in the legitimacy of psychiatric diagnosing, writing that the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5) “is at best, a dictionary, creating a set of labels and defining each” and that “the weakness [of the DSM] is its lack of validity.”[4]To illustrate this point, Van Hill points to ADHD. More and more children are being diagnosed with it but Dr. Richard Saul, a behavioral neurologist who has been practicing for 50 years and author of ADHD Does Not Exist, says the increasing numbers of diagnoses is due to the expanded definitions of ADHD in the DSM. Dr. Saul wrote, “Under these subjective criteria, the entire U.S. population could potentially qualify.”[5]Despite this lack of scientific diagnosis, children are being given ADHD drugs which can cause agitation, aggressive or hostile behavior, mania, seizures, weight gain, hallucinations, heart problems and even sudden death.[6]The dangers of psychiatric drugs is not limited to ADHD drugs. For example, the side effects of antidepressants include depression, psychosis, mania, hallucinations, agitation, aggression, and suicidal thoughts to name a few.[7] Anti-psychotics can cause heart problems, death, weight gain, convulsions, suicidal thoughts and diabetes among others.[8]Van Hill added yet another warning. "Research has shown that in a large percentage of cases, mental health symptoms are actually caused by physical illnesses or deficiencies which most likely won’t be addressed because of the incorrect diagnosis."[9]Many parents reach out to CCHR because they fear their child will not be allowed in school if they do not take the prescribed drugs. CCHR cautions parents to know their rights and arm themselves with the documented facts. Federal law (Title 20 of United States Code: Chapter 33, Subchapter II, ASSISTANCE FOR EDUCATION OF ALL CHILDREN WITH DISABILITIES § 1412, State Eligibility) prohibits school personnel from requiring parents to drug their child as a requisite for attending school.“If they need help, parents can call us at (916) 447-4599,” said Jim Van Hill, “or go to our website at www.cchrca.org ”.The Citizens Commission on Human Rights was co-founded by Dr. Thomas Szaz, Professor of Psychiatry Emeritus and the Church of Scientology in 1969 to expose psychiatric violations of human rights and clean up the field of mental healing. Alerted to the brutality of psychiatric treatment by author and humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard who wrote extensively about the abuses of psychiatric patients, CCHR today stands as a powerful voice of reason for those abused and their on-going advocacy for reforms. 