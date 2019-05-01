Edamam chooses Personal Remedies for Food-Disease Interaction Data

Personal Remedies Provides Evidence Based Food Suggestions for Illnesses Edamam Powers Meal Recommendation Solutions for Food, health and Wellness Businesses

Consumers can now identify the healthiest recipes for their individual health concerns.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Personal Remedies is delighted to announce a licensing contract for its newly announced industry standard API (Application Programming Interface) with Edamam, the leading global supplier of nutrient data on millions of recipes.

The new collaboration provides Edamam team access to the PR knowledgebase. PR knowledgebase is the product of an AI-based technology that can capture, aggregate, analyze and summarize latest research and science available on various nutrients and food items as they relate to hundreds of illnesses and health issues. The PR patented software and algorithms can determine helpfulness and harmfulness of thousands of nutrients, common food items and ingredients, as they relate to chronic illnesses, allergies, diets, medications and health risks.

Edamam currently maintains nutrient data on over three million recipes and 700,000 foods, and has been providing meal recommendation and nutrition analysis solutions to numerous organizations worldwide, including industry leaders such as Nestle, Amazon and Food Network. By incorporating Personal Remedies’ assessment of various ingredients into Edamam knowledgebase, Edamam will be able to identify the most helpful (and harmful) recipes for an individual based on their unique health concerns and goals.

“Capturing and representing knowledge about nutrition and its impact on prevention, management or reversal of illnesses is an extremely complicated and challenging task”, says Victor Penev, CEO of Edamam. “We feel that Personal Remedies and its team of scientists and healthcare professionals have been able to meet this challenge.”

“Through their customers and licensees, Edamam team has been helping millions of individuals make intelligent choices in their daily diet. Together, we can expand our reach, and tackle the chronic illness crisis with the most effective and the safest approach – proper dietary and lifestyle choices.” says Mory Bahar, CEO of Personal Remedies. “There is no such thing as a healthy recipe. It all depends on the consumer’s personal situation.”

Personal Remedies and Edamam are both members of the Global Army of Health Transformers in StartUp Health Academy.

About Edamam.

Edamam organizes the world’s food knowledge and provides nutrition data services and value-added solutions to health, wellness and food businesses. Using a proprietary semantic technology platform, it delivers real-time nutrition analysis and diet recommendations via APIs. Edamam’s technology helps customers answer for their clients the perennial question: “What should I eat?”

Edamam’s partners and clients include Amazon, The Food Network, The New York Times, Epicurious, Nestle and Samsung. For more information, please visit www.edamam.com or developer.edamam.com.



About Personal Remedies.

Personal Remedies is empowering chronic illness patients everywhere via the world’s first e-Dietitian. For telehealth, integrative medicine and wellness organizations looking to improve their care for chronic conditions, its cognitive system can provide science-based, fully-automated, individualized dietary guidance. Personal Remedies offers a unique knowledgebase on food-disease interactions accessible via an open API, the largest collection of health and nutrition apps in the market, and an Amazon Alexa skill named My Dietitian. To arrange for a demo or for more information, please contact their team (info@personalremedies.com), or visit www.personalremedies.com.

About StartUp Health.

StartUp Health is on a 25-year mission to collaborate with entrepreneurs to improve the health and wellbeing of everyone in the world. StartUp Health believes that something magical happens when you bring together coachable entrepreneurs from around the world who have the mindset to achieve health moonshots. Since 2011, StartUp Health has been investing in a global army of entrepreneurs -- called Health Transformers® -- to achieve Health Moonshots: Access to Care, Cost to Zero, Cure Disease, End to Cancer, End Addiction, Women’s Health, Children’s Health, Nutrition & Fitness, Brain Health, Mental Health & Happiness, and Longevity.

Backed by Advocate Aurora Health, Chiesi Group, Steve Case, Mark Cuban, Esther Dyson, Brad Feld, GuideWell, Jason Finger, Jerry Levin, Kaiser Permanente Ventures, Masimo, Novartis, Otsuka, Ping An Group, and SeventySix Capital, StartUp Health has the world’s largest digital health portfolio with more than 280 companies spanning six continents and 23 countries. Learn more at startuphealth.com.





