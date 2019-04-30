Mark Nicola Brings Global Training, Police Experience to Red Ball Drills®

Red Ball Drills welcomes Mark Nicola

Mr. Nicola joins the organization to serve as its new Vice President of Operations & Training.

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, April 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mark Nicola, a former Navy SEAL and Houston Police Officer with decades of operational security and management experience, has joined Red Ball Drills® and parent company Experior Group, Inc. Mr. Nicola joins the organization to serve as its new Vice President of Operations & Training.Nicola, who will manage domestic and global training for Red Ball Drills®, has previously served the U.S. Department of State as a consultant for global training programs in over thirty U.S. Embassies and Consulates throughout Europe, Africa, South America and the Middle East. He trained and directed security teams tasked with protecting DoD students who were attending international schools across Europe and the Middle East.Mr. Nicola has spent most of his adult life in public service, first as a Navy SEAL, then as a police officer, and most recently as a mentor and trainer of candidates enlisting in the Navy’s Special Operations and Special Warfare ratings.He has led training teams providing instruction to security units, comprised of foreign nationals, with surveillance detection, route and facility analysis, attack recognition, surveillance photography, intelligence gathering and reporting, and discreet street operations.Aric Mutchnick, CEO and developer of the popular Red Ball Drills®, says Nicola brings a known and trusted background to both the operational and training aspects of the firm.“Mark Nicola has unparalleled experience and the right approach to continue on the expansion and growth we’re experiencing right now”, Mutchnick says, “and Mark’s reputation within the industry is something we have long admired.”As Vice President of Operations & Training, Nicola will lead the operational management of the Red Ball Drills® program including training logistics, regional training teams and program expansion, while also managing the quality assurance and quality control elements of the company’s program.Mark resides in Austin, Texas with his wife Emily and their three sons. They enjoy wilderness camping, hiking, sailing, kayaking and exploring national parks.



