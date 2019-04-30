Onsite Utility Services Capital Certifies Energy Audit Automation

In partnership with EMAT Field Auditor software to Speed up the Accuracy and Turn-Around Time while Reducing Costs by 50%

DELAVAN, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Onsite Utility Services Capital (OUS Capital) has formed a strategic partnership with EMAT for certifying their EMAT Field Auditor software doing ASHRAE Level I and II audits and report generation to help companies identify energy conservation measures.EMAT Field Auditor leverages cutting-edge mobile and web technology to help auditors and organizations improve their bottom line by spending less time and money conducting energy audits. Built by energy engineers for energy engineers, EMAT’s cloud-based software allows for quick movement through the entire energy auditing process.“Our goal is to expand our energy audit capability across the country, with EMAT Field Auditor software being the model for speed, accuracy and cost reductions for performing audits,” says Fritz Kreiss, CEO of OUS Capital. “The EMAT software makes a tablet as the tool for the audit, replacing the antiquated pad of paper, pen, camera and maps. This results in cutting costs for these audits by as much as 50%.”Once the data has been gathered on site, the data is instantly available on their EMAT System website, accessible from virtually anywhere, for use in performing energy modeling and analysis. “Through automation, we’re making Level II audits a smaller part of a project’s cost,” says Kreiss.Companies interested in learning how this new EMAT audit solution can be used for their next ASHRAE audit can contact OUS Capital at info@ouscapital.com.About Onsite Utility Services CapitalSince 1993, OUS Capital has been dedicated to unlocking the power of energy efficiency for hospitality businesses nationwide through innovative solutions that lower energy consumption, reduce energy spend, and increase profits. The company’s exceptional staff of energy experts look forward to helping hospitality properties accomplish their energy efficiency objectives through their Energy Savings as a Service program and can be reached at info@ouscapital.com.EMATEMAT began in 2014 when a group of energy auditors, frustrated by the inefficiency and chaos that was all too common in the typical energy audit process, decided that there had to be a better way. Understanding that advanced technology was the key, the auditors partnered with a company that had extensive experience with tablet-to-cloud technology and began to develop a software tool that would make the energy audit process more streamlined and efficient, less stressful, and save them time and money. They can be reached at info@ematpogram.com.



