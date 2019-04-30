Learn How To Extend Your Life Pain Free By Dr. Steve Hruby

Dr. Steve Hruby

A Special Presentation by Dr. Steve Hruby Explains New Non-Surgical Treatments

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, USA, April 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the first time, KaiZen Progressive Health is having a Grand Re-Opening on May 4, 2019 from 10am until 2pm to introduce to patients the various new treatments to extend a person’s life and live pain free without surgery. The staff will be available to explain the many new services being offered.

For the past 20+ years Dr. Steve Hruby has been finding and using non-invasive solutions to treat patients suffering from joint pain due to an injury or degeneration of the knee, hip, shoulder as well as common conditions of arthritis, migraines, tendon tears, plantar fasciitis and more.

The Grand Re-Opening will feature a variety of Health Partners patients can meet in person to discuss the new methods available to them. These will include Gramz (a CBD company), Live Colder Cryo, EnerJoy Fitness, B-Fit Naturally, Kaizen’s Acupuncturist, Fit Living, The Exercise Coach, Steven Hunter and NeuroForce1. Attendees will have a chance to win exciting door prizes, demo the new equipment and explore the new technologies in health and wellness.

During the Grand Re-Opening, Dr. Steve Hruby will be talking about Regenerative treatments that use a bodies natural ability for healing as well as Amniotic Regenerative Cell Therapy to restore joints to be flexible and pain free. In a separate lecture, Dr. Hruby will explain the new way of living through Longevity.

Anyone interested in learning how to become pain free without surgery should attend and meet in person Dr. Steve Hruby and the Health Partners at KaiZen Progressive Health, 15300 N. 90th Street, Suite 950, Scottsdale AZ 85260, 480-941-2147. Visit the website at: https://www.kaizenprogressivehealth.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.