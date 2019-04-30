Burn$ Funding Announces Partnership with Jurman Medical Association, Set to Facilitate National Expansion of the Company

Peter J. Burns III

Burn$ Funding will an official business development partner of Jurman Medical, the most comprehensive provider of medical certification classes in the country.

We want our local partners to have pre-existing relationships with local companies - both healthcare industry-related companies, and others that require medical certification.” — Peter J. Burns III

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA, US, April 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Burn$ Funding announced today that it has become an official business development partner of Jurman Medical , the most comprehensive provider of medical certification classes in the country. As such, Burn$ Funding will spearhead Jurman Medical’s national rollout from its home state of California.The announcement demonstrates the growing capability of Burn$ Funding, which was founded by serial entrepreneur Peter J. Burns III with the mission of driving the growth of America’s small and medium-sized businesses. In recent months, Burn$ Funding has emerged as a disruptive threat to the status quo, announcing:● a bridge funding mechanism, funded by institutions, that helps entrepreneurs improve and then leverage their personal credit to obtain much needed growth capital for business, and● a partnership with an aggregator of shelf corporations, which are entities that are no longer being used because their assets have been sold, typically through acquisition. Such corporations are viable because they have exemplary credit records, which means the new owner of the corporation can easily secure lines of credit.In its partnership with Jurman Medical, Burns will not only make the above two tools available to entrepreneurs that want to become a local partner in one of more than 100 different markets being targeted by Jurman Medical, but he will also leverage his prodigious network to identify such local partners. In addition, Burns is enlisting his own marketing partners, who like him have decades of experience in the field, to assist in the campaign of creating a national footprint for Jurman Medical that highlights it value proposition as well as assist the company in attracting the right local partners.“Both of us prefer local partners with connections as opposed to deep pockets,” said Burns. “While Burn$ Funding will assist the local partners with funding and Jurman Medical will assist them with business development and marketing, we also want them to have pre-existing relationships with local companies - both healthcare industry-related companies, and others that require medical certification.”Burns added that once awareness has been achieved, the overwhelming benefit of using Jurman Medical will become obvious.“What makes us different is that we provide training for CPR, BLS, IE ACLS, PALS, and NRP in one class, cutting down on the time and expense it takes to be trained,” said Devin Jurman, CEO of Jurman Medical. “Where this helps businesses is that we can get their staff trained in multiple areas in one session and back on the clock substantially quicker than other providers. In fact, by combining all the above training sessions into a single course, Jurman Medical is able to deliver all of this training in a single day, lasting less than 6 hours.“Since we have the license to train multiple disciplines, it allows us to position ourselves in the marketplace as a one stop shop. For example, we differ from the Red Cross in that they do not offer the advanced medical training available exclusively through the American Heart Association (AHA). We are authorized by the AHA to brand our own certifications for CPR, First Aid, and AED, saving the typical student around $10 per class.”About Burn$ FundingBurn$ Funding is a financial service aggregating company that secures attractive financing on behalf of individuals. It offers revolving primary credit lines, from 6 months to 5 years old, of up to $20,000; bridge loans, where consumers can pay down existing credit using a $150,000 (and growing) per week revolving bridge loan product to pay down credit card balances; and 5 to 10-year-old shelf corporations with 6 AU tradelines, 3 primary tradelines, 80 paydex score with D&B, private funding and more.



