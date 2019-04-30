Boost Oxygen Appears in the Wall Street Journal, Newsweek and Forbes

Boost Oxygen Has Three Sizes Paul Lachance Featured in the Wall Street Journal Jana Trusts Boost All the Way to the Summit

Paul Lachance’s cancer battle and Spartan Race participation is the subject of the Wall Street Journal article.

To have learned about Paul Lachance’s story, only after Paul decided to contact us and share it, is what truly motivates us every day.” — Rob Neuner, CEO / Co-Founder

MILFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boost Oxygen has been featured recently in some very notable and recognizable media publications. The Wall Street Journal, Newsweek and Forbes have each featured the product in different ways. Newsweek identified the product as a trustworthy source of 95% pure oxygen that can help with altitude acclimation for ski resort towns that are at-altitude. Forbes featured Boost as a Mother’s Day gift idea for the Mom who loves an outdoor adventure; then again for an adventure that takes you to cold weather climates.The Wall Street Journal piece was truly unique; having learned of this article being written by the subject of that article, Paul Lachance. Paul is an inspirational individual who has implemented Boost Oxygen since 2016. He integrates Boost Oxygen into his training and performance for Spartan races – and it helped him get through a couple of cancer battles that have taken place since he first shared his story of implementing the product.Boost Oxygen co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Rob Neuner says, “When we launched in 2007, our goal was to provide a product that truly helps the consumer who understands the use of it, and, to become the number one trusted brand. Back then, the consumer really didn’t have any options for acquiring non-prescription, 95% pure oxygen in the retail market.”Mr. Neuner goes on to say, “To have learned about Paul Lachance’s story, only after Paul decided to contact us and share it, is what truly motivates us every day. It is the authentic and genuine experiential story that matters to us and resonates with the consumer; we have always been about true and organic growth.”When asked, Paul Lachance recalls how he came to have a bottle of Boost Oxygen in-hand:“Several years ago, I was chatting with a pilot friend at the gym about a high altitude hike I just completed and told him about my issues with breathing thin air. The next day he brought me an aviation products catalog and suggested that I try this thing called ‘Boost Oxygen’. With nothing to lose, I ordered several bottles and tried the product on my next hike. For me it was love at first try...I almost ran up the hill at an elevation of over 10,000’. Just to make sure I tried it on a second hike; with the same results. Being excited that I found a product that would help in my Spartan adventures, I dropped a line to Boost Oxygen to tell them of my success. Our continuing partnership is based on a simple fact - the product works! To this day I use it and promote its use at every Spartan Race and any other opportunity that comes up. Not only does it work at high altitudes it is a great addition to lower level endurance events where the 95% pure oxygen supports longer lasting and more strenuous workouts. It’s a big part of my continuing success in my advanced age competitions.”Boost Oxygen has become the #1 trusted brand of non-prescription, lightweight and portable, 95% pure oxygen. With a patented mask design that features an easy one-hand trigger operation, Boost is the only brand that offers three (3) sizes in Natural and aromatherapy options of Peppermint, Menthol-Eucalyptus and Pink Grapefruit. Here in 2019, a newly launch product called THINK TANK infuses 95% pure oxygen with rosemary.Boost Oxygen is very proud to be available at trusted and recognized nationwide and regional retailers, including: CVS Pharmacy, Academy Sports + Outdoors, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Big 5 Sporting Goods, Cabela’s, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Scheels All Sports, Olympia Sports, REI, Walmart, Safeway, City Market, Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply, Dunham’s Sporting Goods, and FYE (For Your Entertainment) in addition to hundreds of independently owned retailers; as well as pharmacies, hotels and resorts. The website features a Store Locator where you can easily find a retailer that is convenient to any location in the continental United States, Alaska and Hawaii.Boost Oxygen also exports worldwide to official distributors in Canada, the United Kingdom, all of Europe (ships from Prague), South Africa, New Zealand / Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Bulgaria, Ecuador, Peru and Chile; with more coming online soon.About Boost Oxygen:Boost Oxygen is the #1 trusted brand of portable, lightweight 95% pure oxygen. Based in Milford, Connecticut, Boost Oxygen is a made in the USA product, available at retailers nationwide and exported worldwide. For more information, images and studies about the benefits of oxygen, visit the website: www.BoostOxygen.com . On social media, consumers post about their experiences on Facebook (@BoostOxygenUSA), Twitter (@BoostO2) and Instagram (@boostoxygen).

