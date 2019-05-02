Helion Presents "Cyber Criminals are Targeting Your Dealership! Are You Prepared?" in Free Online Webinar

Helion Technologies

Learn how to protect your customer data, bank accounts & reputation Wednesday, May 15 at 2 pm EST

TIMONIUM, MD, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Helion Technologies is offering a free online webinar titled "Cyber Criminals are Targeting Your Dealership! Are You Prepared?" In this presentation, Helion's President and Founder Erik Nachbahr explains how cyber criminals are successfully attacking dealerships, and shares technology, process and training protocols that dealers can implement to protect their customer data, bank accounts and reputation.The webinar is scheduled for Wednesday, May 15 at 2 pm EST."A dealership with 600 employees recently ran a baseline test of its employees with a simulated phishing attack, and 87% of the employees clicked on the email link. That's an incredibly high number and indicates just how vulnerable dealerships are," said Nachbahr. "The good news is, cyber attacks can be easily prevented with the right systems and procedures in place."Many dealerships have fallen victim to sophisticated cyber attacks that target employees. Dealers make attractive targets for cyber criminals because they tend to have a lot of cash in their bank accounts and conduct a large number of electronic financial transactions.Even when dealerships have secure firewalls and anti-virus software in place, they're still at risk. That's because 91% of data breaches start with a phishing attack. Phishing attacks rely on email to bait and lure employees into downloading viruses, uploading secure information or giving out login credentials to dealership systems.Dealership personnel who attend this webinar will learn:• Network and cloud technology solutions to help keep your dealership secure• Internal human processes that reduce the risk of exposure• How to provide employee security awareness training, which reduces the risk of a successful phishing attack from 27% to 2%Helion's webinar is free to attend and is designed for dealership CFOs, dealer principals, general managers, controllers, department managers and CPAs. Click here to register for the free webinar . For more information about Helion, call 443-541-1500 or visit https://heliontechnologies.com/ About Helion TechnologiesHelion Technologies is the largest managed IT services provider focusing specifically on the needs of automotive and heavy truck dealers. Helion's solutions ensure faster networks, secure data protection, increased employee productivity and better compliance. Helion has specialized in IT for more than 20 years and works with 700+ auto dealers nationwide. Dealers can request a free assessment of their IT needs at www.heliontechnologies.com



