Sword GRC announces Caspar Berry as guest speaker for London Global Conference event

Entrepreneur and professional poker player Caspar Berry shares his unique insights on modern day risk taking at Governance, Risk and Compliance Conference

Caspar's unusual approach will challenge delegates on how they think about risk and compliance at this, our second conference in our Global Series” — Keith Ricketts, Vice President of Global Marketing, Sword GRC

MAIDENHEAD, BERKS, UK, April 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sword GRC , a supplier of specialist governance, risk and compliance solutions, has announced its guest speaker line up for the London event of its Sword GRC Global Conference series, being held on 17th October 2019, at The Dorchester Hotel. This year’s UK event will host Caspar Berry, entrepreneur and professional poker player, sharing his insights on modern day risk in everyday life. Caspar will provide a unique view on how playing cards and running a business incorporate risk-taking, communicating and decision-making. The London Conference is the second event in the series, with the first one being held in Washington DC on 24th & 25th September 2019 in the Hyatt Regency Reston. The third and final conference date is 12th November at The Grand Hyatt, Melbourne.Keith Ricketts, Vice President of Global Marketing at Sword GRC said; “We are delighted to have Caspar Berry at our London Conference, an inspirational, pioneering speaker sharing his insightful personal experiences on the challenges that risk presents both in life and the workplace. We hope that his unusual approach will challenge delegates on how they think about risk and compliance at this, our second conference in our Global Series. Attendees will also have the opportunity to network with peers to discuss ideas and best practice.“We will also be presenting how the Sword GRC Platform delivers a varied range of solutions to support better business decisions through a single view of risk. Delegates will be able to learn how a consolidated view of risk can enable collaborative working and efficiently address the most critical issues in the enterprise.”Caspar Berry’s career as the lead character in the first BBC 1 series of Byker Grove, alongside TV presenters Ant and Dec. After graduating from Cambridge, Caspar had his first screenplay produced by Film4, writing for Miramax and Columbia Tri Star at the age of 23. When he was 25, Caspar moved to Las Vegas and become a professional poker player for three years. On returning to the UK, he co-founded Twenty First Century Media, which became the fastest growing audio-visual media company in the North East of England. Caspar provides a unique view on how playing cards and running a business incorporate risk-taking, communicating and decision-making.Retired Royal Air Force navigator, prize-winning author and TV presenter John Nichol will also be presenting at the London Conference.Sword GRC’s US and Australian events also have prestigious notable speakers. Lynn Brewer, Enron Whistleblower and Founder of The Integrity Institute® and The Integrity Index - a revolutionary new corporate rating system - will be speaking at the US Conference, while the Australian event will host prize winning author, comedian and artist, Anh Do.For more information, and to register for your place, please visit: https://www.sword-grc.com/grc-conference-2019/



