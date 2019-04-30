Golden Coast Estates Signs Agreement to Promote Residencial Bellevue

Residencial Bellevue - New Build Green Energy Homes from €439,500 to €594,500

MARBELLA, MALAGA, SPAIN, April 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Golden Coast Estates is pleased to announce the signing of a collaboration agreement with the new build development, Residencial Bellevue, which is a project consisting of 24 luxury contemporary green energy homes in a private gated community, due for completion in July 2020.

Residencial Bellevue will be managed by property development and management consultants, Creating Property S.L., who will manage the entire investment and project through the planning, design and exit, co-ordinating all professionals and support services. With over 30 years’ experience in the local real estate market they recognised a market demand shifting towards quality and green energy building systems. They are pioneers in delivering “passive” development projects on the Costa del Sol via their brand GoGreenSpain.

The properties are based in the Benalmadena area of the Costa del Sol just outside the main city of Malaga and is only 15 minutes from Malaga airport, 10 minutes from the famous Torrequebrada Golf Course and many more golf courses in the vicinity. Residencial Bellevue is also walking distance from Benalmadena Pueblo, a beautiful, serene white village with many amenities and thriving foreign community.

Prices of the units start at €439,500 for a stylish 2 bedroom 3 bathroom unit and go up to €594,500 for a 3 bedroom 3 bathroom unit. All properties face south and have amazing sea views.

“These properties represent significant value especially for its privileged location and features. For the energy conscious buyer looking for a modern contemporary home on the Costa del Sol, Residencial Bellevue is a great choice whether they are looking for a second home, holiday home, investment or rental income opportunity” said Adam Chandler of Golden Coast Estates.

For the energy conscious, the properties feature smart solar control systems, enhanced thermal insulation which obtains significant energy savings and contributes to reducing C02 emissions as well as an eco friendly aero-thermal system which extracts energy from the air and transfers it in the form of cold or heat via a special heat pump which uses thermodynamic methods to heat or refresh the homes.

Quality fixtures include premium Argent or Keraben porcelain stone floors, security from Fermax Digital, ABB or similar, fully fitted quality kitchen units from AEG, Siemens or similar, bathrooms fitted with luxury brands such as Villeroy & Boch as well as a domotics home automation system which connects to the home board via the internet, telephone or remote control.

Other features include double garage with the option to convert, private solarium with hot tub & external Kitchen/BBQ, communal swimming pool with chill out zone.

About Golden Coast Estates

Golden Coast Estates is an Estate agent in Marbella specialising in new build properties along the Costa del Sol. They are a small team of dedicated property professionals with 20 years experience in the Costa del Sol property business and assist property buyers from the UK and Europe with their property buying needs. Golden Coast Estates are also the author of a 50 page buyers guide to Spain which details important information when buying a property in Spain.

Residencial Bellevue | Golden Coast Estates Costa del Sol Property Experts



