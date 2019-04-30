Emory University President Claire E. Sterk to Deliver Keynote at Jocks and Pearls Gala Hosted by Atlanta Woman’s Club

Gala Logo Dr. Sterk

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Support for veterans grows in the city of Atlanta. The Atlanta Woman’s Club Seeded Event Program has joined forces with Women Veterans Interactive to make a difference in the lives of female veterans by hosting the 2nd Annual Jocks and Pearls Atlanta Gala and Silent Auction at the historic Wimbish House in downtown Atlanta on THURSDAY, JUNE 13, 2019, at 7:00 PM.The Jocks and Pearls Gala and Silent Auction are designed to utilize the influence of professional sports and professional athletes as vehicles to raise awareness and funds to support the brave women who have served and sacrificed for our country. These unique galas are attended by professional athletes who support women veterans and the mission of WVI and offer personalized sports memorabilia that are up for grabs to the highest bidder along with other appealing silent auction items.“I am honored to be a part of such a wonderful event that supports female veterans,” says President Sterk. “We live today in a world where the role of the military is more important than ever, as our service members have taken on an expanding presence as global peacekeepers. And when these amazing and brave women leave the military, they return to a society that doesn’t always understand how to help them reenter civilian life. At Emory, we’ve made a commitment to ensuring our service men and women receive the full spectrum of support they need in order to have the futures they deserve.”Out of 2.2 million female veterans, 1 in 25 become homeless. 85% who leave the military don't feel prepared for the civilian sector, with female veterans more likely to be unemployed than male veterans as they also suffer from high rates of military sexual trauma, PTSD, and suicide.“I have a niece, a single mom with five children, who served in Iraq,” says Karen Clydesdale, Fundraising Chair for the Atlanta Woman’s Club “Watching her struggles and all that she has done for her country made this goal a priority. When I first met Ginger Miller, our committee knew we had found the organization we were looking for. Ginger’s passion, her devotion, and dedication to the cause are an inspiration to us all. The “Jocks and Pearls” event will be the highlight of our program this year.”Funds raised from the event will support two of Women Veterans Interactive signature programs, Operation Safety Net and the Women Veterans Transition Space.Tickets are on sale now for the 2019 Jocks and Pearls Atlanta Gala and Silent Auction. Please click on the link to learn more about this event, purchase tickets, and learn about sponsorship opportunities.About Women Veterans Interactive (WVI)Women Veterans Interactive is a national not-for-profit organization dedicated to serving and supporting women veterans and their families through Advocacy, Empowerment, Interaction, Outreach, and Unification. Recognized as experts on Women Veterans issues, we aim to eradicate homelessness; improve healthcare and education delivery; and develop a network where there is a free exchange of experiences and solutions that will empower and assist women veterans in living fully productive lives.About Atlanta Woman’s ClubThe Atlanta Woman’s Club is one of oldest non-profit woman’s organizations in Atlanta, organized November 11, 1895. AWC a non-profit philanthropic organization made up of professional women of all ages, races, and religions who share a common goal: to work together to improve our local community, socially, physically, culturally and educationally. The Atlanta Woman’s Club is a member of the Georgia Federation of Women’s Clubs, ( www.gfwcgeorgia.org ) as well as the General Federation of Women’s Clubs ( www.gfwc.org ).



