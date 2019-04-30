New SOCHi Campus Finds Jobs in Los Angeles

Southern California Health Institute - Satellite Campus Open House

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- North Hollywood CA, April 25th, 2019 - Southern California Health Institute has had it’s doors open for over 25 years serving it’s community by providing hands-on training and meaningful jobs in the field of Health & Wellness. While other schools may focus solely on curriculum, SOCHi brings on a career-centric educational program. SOCHi’s main focus is the task of turning students into career driven graduates through interactive learning, business lessons, real-world volunteering, and many more experiences that help us harbor a fellowship of peers that strive to heal the world. Just this month, SOCHi has opened up a new satellite campus in North Hollywood, right near the arts district. An open house will be held on May 8th to let the community visit the new campus and inquire about their Health & Wellness programs After years of building up their reputation in the Los Angeles area right in the heart of North Hollywood, SOCHi had to move locations in 2015. After the move to their now Reseda location, North Hollywood residents were left with a deficit where their strong community of career driven individuals were once cultivating a movement. From part-time dancers to stay at home mothers, individuals from all around would head to Southern California Health Institute to grow and hone their craft. Now, with a new satellite campus filling in the gap that was created with the recent move, the hustle and bustle of reaching for goals and making money will spill into the street of North Hollywood once again.At the open house, visitors will get the opportunity to get a tour of the satellite campus. Walking down the fluorescent halls you will catch a supercut of your future during your training and your career after your certification. Walk in and out of the classrooms and get the chance to get up close to all the tools from EKG machines and Paraffin Wax all the way to TRX cables and packed centrifuges.Visitors can also get the opportunity to inquire about the various programs that SOCHi has to offer. Programs provided at the trade school are Advanced Professional Massage Therapy, Physical Therapy Aide/Sports Rehab, Personal Fitness Trainer/Health and Wellness, Medical Billing and Coding Specialist, and Certified Medical Assistant. The school’s Dean of Academics, Jessica Kallio states, “Many students come in through our doors knowing they want a career, but don’t know where to start. That’s when our admissions counselors step in and listen to their needs. They hear their story and then together, they decide what the best fit for them is.”The school’s Career Services Department, which specializes in finding students positions in their field, will also be in attendance. The Career Services division is solely dedicated to building student repertoire through business training, resume sessions, mock interviews, and career fairs. Any questions about job placement, security, wages, or even career plans can also be directed towards them.The North Hollywood satellite campus Open House located at 5644 Vineland Ave, North Hollywood, CA 91601 from 10 am to 7 pm shall kickstart a new meaning to dreaming, believing and achieving.



