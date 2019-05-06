Beach Club, Six Senses La Sagesse, Grenada La Sagesse Beach, Grenada

SIX SENSES LA SAGESSE GRENADA, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH HARVEY LAW GROUP, LAUNCHES A CITIZENSHIP-BY-INVESTMENT PROGRAM FOR INVESTORS TO OBTAIN SECOND CITIZENSHIP

HLG is honored to play a major role in Six Senses La Sagesse. HLG is confident in investing in this latest development and has secured shares to offer our esteemed clients further mobility solutions.” — Mr. Jean-Francois Harvey

HONG KONG, May 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grenada, known as the “Isle of Spice”, is one of the most magnificent islands in the West Indies. Unspoiled and exotic, it astounds visitors with its wildly jagged mountain peaks, hidden coves, spice plantations, and lush verdant rainforests. A stroll through the historic capital city of St. George boasts a colorful journey of vibrant markets, warm and welcoming smiles from friendly locals, and the most beautiful harbor in the Caribbean Sea.In 2018, Grenada had among the fastest tourism growth rates of any destination in the Caribbean according to the Caribbean Tourism Organization setting records at 500,000 visitors with non-stop flights from Toronto, New York, Miami, and Atlanta.Grenada launched a Citizenship-by-Investment (CBI) program in August 2013, which has opened access for investors to a lifetime Grenadian citizenship and one of the world’s top passports that includes visa-free access to China and the European Union. Moreover, Grenada is the only Caribbean country to allow the opportunity to obtain a U.S. E-2 Visa. Investors are free from personal, income, and worldwide taxation, are not required to fly, visit, nor reside during or after the application process in order to secure the Grenada passport.Currently, one of the best investment opportunities in Grenada is the exclusive Six Senses La Sagesse Grenada project. In February 2019, InterContinental Hotels Group, one of the world’s leading luxury hotel brands, acquired the Bangkok-headquartered Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas for USD 300 million, and starting an exciting new era of expansion for Six Senses.Six Senses La Sagesse Grenada is the result of a partnership between Range Developments, an award-winning developer of ultra-luxury resorts in the Caribbean, and Harvey Law Group (HLG), a leading multinational business and immigration law firm as well as the strategic partner with exclusivity for Southeast Asia. The project was officially given Approved Project Status on March 15, 2019 by the Government of Grenada.The 5-star luxury retreat is set on Grenada’s stunning and serene La Sagesse Beach, located approximately 15 minutes from Maurice Bishop International Airport. Amidst the lush greenery, the resort offers a tropical island sanctuary for guests to relax, unwind, and rejuvenate their senses. The swaying palm trees and rainbow-crowned ocean skyline provide an artistic blend to the picturesque beachfront – all accessible through Six Senses residences.Rooms and suites will feature private plunge pools, sea views, and unspoiled environment. Every aspect of the resort has been mindfully designed in line with Six Senses’ commitment to the environment, using sustainable and repurposed materials juxtaposed with contemporary comforts. Dining at Six Senses La Sagesse, Grenada will focus on true Caribbean ingredients of the freshest seafood and produce harvested from local farmers. In true Six Senses style, Six Senses La Sagesse Spa will offer specialty wellness treatments in classic Caribbean healing traditions, ensuring a heightened sense of the mind, body, and senses.Investing in a share of the exclusive Six Senses La Sagesse is currently priced at USD 220,000, allowing the investor to take advantage of a 7-night annual complimentary stay at the resort. The investment will entitle the investor and their families to apply for a lifetime citizenship and a passport from Grenada, with the passport passable through generations.“HLG is honored to play a major role in Six Senses La Sagesse. Our long-standing relations with Range Developments has spanned through a decade, hence creating trust and integrity within our partnership. HLG is confident in investing in this latest development, and has secured shares to offer to our esteemed clients and their families increased global mobility solutions,” said Mr. Jean-Francois Harvey, Global Managing Partner of Harvey Law Group.“What most people are unaware about is that obtaining a passport is within a matter of months and the share only needs to be held for 5 years before it can be resold with no consequence on the Grenadian citizenship. This exit strategy offers potential capital gain, income generation from the investment, and, of course, the benefits of a strong passport,’ said Mr. Bastien Trelcat, Managing Partner of Harvey Law Group.Established in 1992, HLG is one of the world’s leading investment immigration law firms to become an authorized agent duly representing all citizenship-by-investment programs in the Caribbean.Six Senses Sagesse Grenada is expected to break ground in 2019 and be ready for opening by 2022. A limited number of shares are available for investment.Harvey Law Group (HLG) is a multinational law firm specializing in corporate law and investment immigration, with a worldwide reputation for representing high-profile clients and corporations. HLG was awarded the Immigration Law Firm of the Year at the Annual Macallan ALB Hong Kong Law Awards in 2014 and 2017. As Asia’s pioneer in investment immigration, HLG has been offering immigration services for over 27 years.HLG is headquartered in Hong Kong, with 19 offices worldwide including Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, and Philippines. Currently, HLG offers residency and citizenship-by-investment programs to 23 countries and counting.For further inquiries on Six Senses La Sagesse or investment immigration program opportunities, pleasecontact HLG World Wide Managing Partner, Mr. Jean-François Harvey (jfharvey@harveylawcorporation.com) and HLG Managing Partner, Mr. Bastien Trelcat (btrelcat@harveylawcorporation.com )Call (+852)21161333 or visit website www.harveylawcorporation.com and learn more about the programs on https://www.harveylawcorporation.com/en/PROGRAMMES FB: https://www.facebook.com/HLGhongkong/ YouTube: Harvey Law Group Global Official



