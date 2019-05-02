Micromeritics Names Petra Roth, European Marketing Manager

Petra Roth, Micromeritics European Marketing Manager

Newly Created Position Underscores Company’s Continued Growth in Europe

NORCROSS, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Micromeritics Instrument Corporation today announced it has named Petra Roth, to the newly created position of European Marketing Manager. Petra Roth had spent 15 years with industry giant Thermo Fisher Scientific in various positions, most recently as Marketing Business Partner serving the Life Sciences business unit.“We are delighted to have a seasoned professional like Petra to head up the marketing of our burgeoning operations in Europe,” said Randy Byrne, Micromeritics Head of Global Marketing. “Her accomplishments in her past roles are well regarded and we know that her experience and expertise will help us transform our global business strategy into regionally relevant marketing campaigns and programs that create customer value, nurture relationships with prospective or existing clients and communicate our success stories while driving growth. Establishing the Marketing Manager role in Europe supports our commitment to our growing customer base in the region.”Holding a degree in economics from the University of Trier, Germany, Petra brings more than 20 years of experience in business-to-business marketing with advanced knowledge in developing, deploying and coordinating key marketing communications campaigns and programs.Micromeritics Corporate ProfileMicromeritics Instrument Corporation is a global provider of solutions for material characterization with best-in-class instrumentation and application expertise in five core areas: density; surface area and porosity; particle size and shape; powder characterization; and catalyst characterization and process development. Founded in 1962, the company has its headquarters in Norcross, Georgia, USA and more than 300 employees worldwide. With a fully integrated operation that extends from a world-class scientific knowledge base through to in-house manufacture, Micrometrics delivers an extensive range of high-performance products for academic research and industrial problem-solving. Micromeritics’ customer-centric approach is evident from tactical partnerships that incubate and deliver valuable new technologies and strategic acquisitions to develop integrated solutions in the industrially vital areas of powders and catalysis. These acquisitions include Freeman Technology Ltd, a company with market-leading powder testing technology, and Process Integral Development S.L. (PID Eng & Tech), a highly-experienced provider of automated, modular microreactor systems. A cost-efficient contract testing laboratory – the Particle Testing Authority (PTA) - supplies material characterization services using Micromeritics’ instrumentation alongside complementary solutions from other vendors. A network of offices across the Americas, Asia, and Europe, along with dedicated distributors in additional geographies, ensures that every customer has local, knowledgeable support. Micromeritics works across a diverse range of industries from oil processing, petrochemicals and catalysts, to food and pharmaceuticals, and at the forefront of characterization technology for next generation materials such as graphene, metal-organic-frameworks, nanocatalysts, and zeolites. Engineering solutions that work optimally for every user is a defining characteristic of the company. For additional information go to www.micromeritics.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.