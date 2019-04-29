Issued by Super Brush LLC

Super Brush LLC/Swab-its® Will Exhibit Its Foam Swabs Product Line at the Del Mar Electronics & Manufacturing Show

Super Brush LLC/Swab-its® will show off their innovative USA-made lint-free foam swabs at Booth 670 at DMEMS May 1 and May 2.

Our Swab-its® premium foam swab product line addresses many of the needs of this wide range of end-users.
— Diane Henry, Director of Sales.

SPRINGFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Super Brush LLC/Swab-its® will show off their innovative USA-made lint-free foam swabs at Booth 670 at DMEMS May 1 and May 2. This show expects to attract over 4,500 attendees and includes exhibitors from many tech areas, markets and industry segments.

“Our Swab-its® premium foam swab product line addresses many of the needs of this wide range of end-users,” said Diane Henry, Director of Sales. “And we manufacture our foam swabs in-house, so we are able to make swabs custom to particular needs. We can custom-make applicator mitts as small as 1.7mm, and our foam is available in hydrophobic, hydrophilic, soft or coarse.”

Swab-its® durable swabs are designed for precision cleaning and application of lubricants, solvents, and adhesives. Lint-free, soft and absorbent, Swab-its® foam swabs are widely used where cleanliness is critical – for electronics, medical devices, aerospace and cleanrooms – and to access small and hard-to-reach spaces. Swab-its® handle lengths range from 50mm to over 2.5 meters.

The Super Brush LLC/Swab-its® team will be available at Booth #670 to answer any questions about their products, and to handle orders for individuals, organizations, and for retailers.

More information on the complete line of USA-made Swab-its lint free foam cleaning swabs is available at www.swab-its.com or customerservice@swab-its.com

Michael Lecrenski
Super Brush LLC
+ + +1 4135431442
email us here
Visit Super Brush/Swab-its at DMEMS in Booth 670

About

We provide foam applicator solutions for leading organizations across the industrial, medical, aerospace, printing, firearm and other industries. Our scale, scope and knowledge of foam swab technology and applications allow us to address and custom design solutions as others cannot. We are passionate about providing our customers with the best solutions available. Our customers run the scale from early start-up to century’s old established companies. If the solution rests on applying, collecting, cleaning or spreading material through the use of foam applicator and swabs, we will provide practical solutions - from concept, through testing to scale up all the way to high volume production. Be it custom designs or one of our 3,000+ standard parts, we will provide the most practical solution to your need. In addition, you will find our Swab-its® branded products in retail stores, web-sites and catalogs and on this web page to purchase. For nearly three-quarters of a century, Super Brush has been solving customer problems through leading in Foam Swab Technology. For over 60 years, Super Brush has been manufacturing in Hampden County, MA. As a leader in the design and development of foam applicators and swabs, Super Brush’s highly automated facility employs over 95 full time staff in engineering, production, quality, sales & marketing positions.

