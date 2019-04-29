Super Brush LLC/Swab-its® Will Exhibit Its Foam Swabs Product Line at the Del Mar Electronics & Manufacturing Show

Super Brush/Swab-its® Leader in Foam Swab Technology

Super Brush LLC/Swab-its® will show off their innovative USA-made lint-free foam swabs at Booth 670 at DMEMS May 1 and May 2.

SPRINGFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Super Brush LLC/Swab-its® will show off their innovative USA-made lint-free foam swabs at Booth 670 at DMEMS May 1 and May 2. This show expects to attract over 4,500 attendees and includes exhibitors from many tech areas, markets and industry segments.

“Our Swab-its® premium foam swab product line addresses many of the needs of this wide range of end-users,” said Diane Henry, Director of Sales. “And we manufacture our foam swabs in-house, so we are able to make swabs custom to particular needs. We can custom-make applicator mitts as small as 1.7mm, and our foam is available in hydrophobic, hydrophilic, soft or coarse.”

Swab-its® durable swabs are designed for precision cleaning and application of lubricants, solvents, and adhesives. Lint-free, soft and absorbent, Swab-its® foam swabs are widely used where cleanliness is critical – for electronics, medical devices, aerospace and cleanrooms – and to access small and hard-to-reach spaces. Swab-its® handle lengths range from 50mm to over 2.5 meters.

The Super Brush LLC/Swab-its® team will be available at Booth #670 to answer any questions about their products, and to handle orders for individuals, organizations, and for retailers.

