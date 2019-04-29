The SDR Show Celebrates Five Years of Sex, Drugs & RocknRoll at The Bowery Electric on Wednesday, May 8 at 8pm

The SDR Show Invites You to Celebrate Five Years of Sex, Drugs and RocknRoll One of the many great guests on The SDR Show, the legendary rapper DMC

Live Remote Celebration Featuring Celebrity Guests and The Wheel of Fortune with Consequences

NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Popular New York City podcast, The SDR Show , hosted by comedian Big Jay Oakerson and radio personality and GaS Digital Network owner Ralph Sutton , which has featured some of the hottest porn stars in the world and some of the craziest, sexiest, silliest hijinx ever to hit the broadcast world, is celebrating five years of sex, drugs and rock ‘n roll at The Bowery Electric on Wednesday, May 8 with a wild and fun, live remote and stage show, featuring a rousing game of The Wheel of Fortune with Consequences. Doors open at 8pm and the show begins at 9pm.“Hard to believe five years have gone by. I'd like to think we have changed for the better, but as any true SDR addict will tell you... we've only gotten worse! Come celebrate five years of decadence and debauchery at The Bowery Electric, as The SDR Show celebrates our five-year anniversary,” says Ralph Sutton. “We are broadcasting live! We will have celebrity guests, tons of giveaways and we will play Wheel of Fortune with Consequences for cash and prizes with our fans, and more than anything we hope to have a night that you'll be talking about for the next 5 years!”There is no cover charge for this event, and there will be a cash bar with drink specials.The Bowery Electric is located at 327 Bowery, New York, NY 10003 and you may call direct at (212) 228-0228.You may follow The Bowery Electric on their website https://www.theboweryelectric.com/ and on social media on Twitter at https://twitter.com/boweryelectric on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/theboweryelectric/ and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/theboweryelectric This week’s The SDR Show features the legendary, superstar entrepreneur Mark Cuban who under the loose hangout atmosphere utters, “Fuck Richard Branson” and you may listen to the episode here www.TheSDRShow.com/Cuban To see bonus footage, join www.GaSDigitalNetwork.com now using code SDR and get a 14-day-free trial and 15% off.Fans may tune in live to The SDR Show every Wednesday night at 9pm EST/6pm PST can be heard for free (audio only) live on www.thesdrshow.com/live , and the replay comes out on Sunday mornings on ITunes, Google Play, Spotify and IHeartRadio.The SDR Show may be followed on www.gasdigitalnetwork.com and www.thesdrshow.com , on Twitter at https://twitter.com/TheSDRShow and www.twitter.com/gasdigital on Instagram at www.Instagram.com/thesdrshow and www.Instagram.com/gasdigital and on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/TheSDRShow and www.Facebook.com/gasdigital You may follow Ralph Sutton on Twitter at www.Twitter.com/iamralphsutton , on Instagram at www.Instagram.com/iamralphsutton and on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/iamralphsutton You may follow Big Jay Oakerson on Twitter at https://twitter.com/bigjayoakerson , on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/bigjayoakerson/ and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/jayoakerson/ About The SDR Show:The SDR Show (short for Sex, Drugs and Rock-N-Roll) delivers everything its name implies: featuring candid interviews with some of the world’s most interesting characters, from Top 10 Billboard artists such as Living Colour, Andrew WK, Gene Simmons, Dee Snider and Tesla to internationally acclaimed porn stars like Lisa Ann, Kendra Sunderland and Jessa Rhodes. The show is hosted by rock radio personality Ralph Sutton and comedian Big Jay Oakerson. From superstar DJs to world-renowned authors, comedians and celebrities, podcasting has become a mainstay in today’s entertainment industry, and in such a saturated digital market, creating a show that makes the charts and catches attention from the onset is almost unheard of. Combining three of America’s hottest topics, The SDR Show has picked up a momentum that usually requires months of heavy promotion, making a name for itself by going where few dare to tread – completely uncensored and thoroughly satisfying.About the Hosts:Big Jay Oakerson – can been seen playing out most nights across the country – as well as on various TV shows doing mainly crowd-work comedy – a true fearless funny guy – who can get up on stage with zero prepared material and kill it.Ralph Sutton – has been the host of a nationally syndicated rock radio show called The Tour Bus for the past 10+ years, and has hosted concerts, TV shows, and more – all for the betterment of rock (and trying to get laid in the process).About GaS Digital:So why subscribe? All that free content is not released until five days after it’s recorded, and it’s only the beginning of what we offer. For only $8.50 a month ($7 with a show's discount code), you get full access to the videos - live and commercial free, as they air. You can join the live chat during the shows and post in the forums, both great ways to connect with other fans AND the hosts of the shows. You get the whole catalog of archives, over 3,000 hours of your favorite shows, which are not available to the public and can be accessed via our RSS feed, by download, by our Alexa Skill, and Android/iOS app (currently in beta). Speaking of, there is a ton of bonus content created especially for our members only! Plus, if you subscribe with your favorite show’s promo code, you save $1.50 monthly.If you’re still not sure about subscribing, you get a free 14-day trial with that bonus code, and if you don’t love it, cancel at the end of the trial. No harm, no foul. We’re artists, we love what we do, and we want you to love it too.



