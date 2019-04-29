Janet Harvey of inviteCHANGE to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

FREELAND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our guest Wednesday May 1st and May 8th is inviteCHANGE CEO Janet Harvey. inviteCHANGE is a professional coaching organization dedicated to providing generative coaching solutions for individuals and teams as well as helping enterprises learn how to become coach-centered in their culture.

People say they are fearful of change; the truth is we are fearful of the uncertainty on the other side of change. Whether it's a new job, losing a job or retirement, the only way out is in. If we can press the pause button for a moment and reconnect to the soul of who we are, we remember we have the innate capacity to meet the next challenge no matter what it may be. This is the foundation of generative coaching, the cornerstone of what inviteCHANGE does.

“Professional coaching is not about problems and issues. It is about awakening consciousness to maximize potential,” says Harvey. “Working with a coach allows a person to realize they have potential they’re not using and make a choice to apply those internal resources to be effective and more fulfilled.”

inviteCHANGE was one of the first companies to be associated with the International Coach Federation and continues to be a global accredited provider, offering training programs for individuals and enterprises to adopt the coaching mindset and skill set.

