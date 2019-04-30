Paintings by José Fontaiña Have Been Selected for Open Orange 2019

Fine Art Shippers is pleased to announce that two abstract paintings by José Fontaiña have been selected by independent jurors for Open Orange 2019.

I describe my work as being a good Caldo Gallego, a delicious Galician soup made by mixing together many vegetables and meats. Instead of using cooking ingredients, I use the elements of art.” — José Fontaiña

NEW YORK, NY, THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fine Art Shippers is pleased to announce that two paintings by the New Jersey-based artist José Fontaiña have been selected by independent jurors for this year’s edition of Open Orange. The art exhibition will run at the ValleyArts Community Gallery in Orange, NJ from May 9 to June 8.

José M. Fontaiña is a Spanish-born painter who has been living in the United States since 1978. The artist has a studio in Fairview, NJ where he creates his amazing colorful abstract paintings inspired by geometric shapes and forms.

Works by José Fontaiña have been exhibited at many reputable art galleries, such as the Oyster Point Gallery in Red Bank, NJ and Art Works Gallery in Cedar City, UT, as well as at numerous art shows held in the United States and Europe. Some of the most recent include Art Santa Fe in Santa Fe (New Mexico), Fine Arts Exhibition in Decatur (Georgia), Artexpo New York in NYC (New York), Texas National in Nacogdoches (Texas), and Open Orange in Orange (New Jersey). The latter is of particular importance because this annual juried exhibit show is focused on New Jersey and New York metropolitan area artists only, showcasing selected works by the best of them at the ValleyArts Community Gallery. This year, José Fontaiña’s paintings have once again been selected to be exhibited at Open Orange that will open its doors on May 9.

Open Orange 2019 is a prestigious art exhibition hosted by ValleyArts, an Orange-based arts organization established to support arts education, develop community collaboration, and create economic opportunities for local artists. Each year, ValleyArts invites independent jurors with varied backgrounds in the art industry to select the best paintings, prints, drawings, photographs, and other art pieces by New Jersey and New York-based artists working in two-dimensional media. The selected works are introduced at the specially organized art exhibition that is held at the ValleyArts Community Gallery, at 400 S. Jefferson Street in Orange, NJ. The jurors also select the Best in Show winner who is announced at the opening reception.

At Open Orange 2019, José Fontaiña will present two acrylic on gessobord paintings, “An Eye for Color” (2017) and “Hang around and Rock the Boat” (2016), which were selected by Nigel Freeman, Diedra Harris-Kelley, and Patricia Bell. At Fine Art Shippers, we congratulate José Fontaiña on this occasion and wish the artist a lot of success and further achievements in his artistic career!



