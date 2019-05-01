Allentown Charter School Launches Online Store

Executive Education Charter School in Allentown has launched a new school spirit store.

Executive Education Academy Charter School now has an online store for spirit apparel.

ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown has launched an exclusive online store for students, parents, and the community to purchase sportswear and spirit apparel.Men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel are available, including long and short-sleeved t-shirts with the school’s logo. Pullovers and hoodies are also available for both men and women in the school’s blue and gold colors.“We cannot wait to see our halls and our gymnasiums filled with students and families excited to show off their Raptor pride,” says Robert Lysek, founder and CEO of the Lehigh Valley charter school The school spirit apparel follows on the heels of the charter school adding varsity athletics to its extracurricular activities. Basketball, baseball, and softball are currently being offered, with more sports planned for future seasons.To view Executive Education Academy Charter School’s online store, visit https://sideline.bsnsports.com/schools/pennsylvania/allentown/executive-education-academy-charter-school To learn more about the charter school athletics program and to view upcoming events, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/student-life/athletics/ About EEACS: Founded in 2014 by highly experienced educators and management, Executive Education Academy Charter School, authorized for grades K-12 by the Allentown School District, leads the way in education by offering its 1,300 students opportunities for growth both in and out of the classroom. EEACS combines all mandated studies with a unique student-corporate culture. To learn more, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/

About Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.