Smart Mattress Market: Global Analysis,Share, Trends, Application Analysis And Forecast To 2024

Smart mattress is a loose term referring to any mattress model with sensor technology designed to monitor the sleep patterns and routines of its owner(s). Today’s smart mattresses can track how long a person sleeps and the duration of their REM cycles, as well as physiological factors like body temperature, heart rate, and breathing. Other functions of a smart mattress may include alarms, adjustable climate control, and internet connectivity. Additionally, some smart airbeds enable owners to adjust the firmness settings of their sleep surface using remote controls.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Smart Mattress in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Smart Mattress. Growth in government budgets in the principal countries, increasing of residential fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Smart Mattress will drive growth in North America and Europe markets.

Globally, the Smart Mattress industry market is concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Smart Mattress is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Sleep Number, Eight Sleep, ReST etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Smart Mattress and related services. At the same time, North America, occupied 81% sales market share in 2017, is remarkable in the global Smart Mattress industry because of their market share and technology status of Smart Mattress.

The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep the trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials.

The global Smart Mattress market is valued at 130 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 2550 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 52.2% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Smart Mattress market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Smart Mattress in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Smart Mattress in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Smart Mattress market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Smart Mattress market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Sleep Number

Eight

ReST

Kingsdown

Market size by Product

60 inches

Market size by End User

Residential

Commercial

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Smart Mattress market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Smart Mattress market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Smart Mattress companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Smart Mattress submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Table of Content

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Smart Mattress Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Smart Mattress Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 60 inches

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Smart Mattress Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Commercial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

...

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Sleep Number

11.1.1 Sleep Number Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Sleep Number Smart Mattress Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Sleep Number Smart Mattress Products Offered

11.1.5 Sleep Number Recent Development

11.2 Eight

11.2.1 Eight Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Eight Smart Mattress Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Eight Smart Mattress Products Offered

11.2.5 Eight Recent Development

11.3 ReST

11.3.1 ReST Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 ReST Smart Mattress Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 ReST Smart Mattress Products Offered

11.3.5 ReST Recent Development

11.4 Kingsdown

11.4.1 Kingsdown Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Kingsdown Smart Mattress Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Kingsdown Smart Mattress Products Offered

11.4.5 Kingsdown Recent Development

