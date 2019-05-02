Finally, power to mobile email users. AltaMail adds email rules, work-life balance, filters and full customization

AltaMail App Logo

New features in the latest AltaMail update bring more power to your mobile than even a desktop email app. Finally break free from your office without compromise

To take email truly mobile, a full range of email functions must be available on your device. AltaMail has more power and a vast range of personalization options so you can build your own email app.” — Martin Schenkel, CEO

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, May 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest update to AltaMail now provides the missing link to managing your email, contacts and business on your iOS mobile device with a huge range of unique options for advanced email users. The extensive range of email rules, filters and custom views make AltaMail the only option app store option for email professionals. Over 10 years of development and customer collaboration have created the perfect power app for email that can be completely changed to cater for your own methods.

There are many apps that let you simply swipe your way through the daily influx of emails, but to truly exploit email as the powerful tool it should be, most people need far more control and customization to create the perfect email management platform.

Rules - Smart ways to process emails automatically with intelligence

The email rules engine in AltaMail is unique on the app store and immensely powerful so emails are quickly processed with a large range of actions. From simple tasks like moving different types of emails to different folders through to auto forwarding and responding to customer requests and orders, AltaMail harnesses the power of rules to automate many common daily tasks.

You can choose to move emails to email folders and other email accounts, auto-reply with custom templates, forward emails, set email flags, change the subject, print emails and much more. Practically all aspects of an email can be used to filter and perform actions, including sender, subject, labels, flags, hidden header content and keywords or phrases in the content of the message itself.

Filters - Create your own email views with your own priorities

Everyone is different and while some apps provide fixed ways to group your emails, only AltaMail is built to fulfil every email user's ideal email portal by providing options to change practically everything. From fonts, colors and layout to advanced filtering, split panel email groups and sort order. Create your own inbox view that shows the important email at the top and change your email view priorities when you leave the office

Actions - A simple swipe provides the power to perform your own sophisticated actions

Building your own swipe and menu actions in AltaMail is simple to set up but immensely powerful for moving, changing and processing email. A simple swipe or tap can perform a large range of actions from changing flags to moving and quick replies from custom templates. Remove emails from your inbox for later processing with the range of snooze and reminder options. You can change the menu, swipe and display layout and include your own filters and views for quick access.

Work-Life Balance - A whole AltaMail app module is dedicated to automating the four pillars of email work-life balance

We believe that email work-life balance is a vital part of an email app, not just a problem for the user to deal with. AltaMail includes many features to automate work-life balance such as automatic delays for sending emails after hours, clearing blocks of time to work on other tasks without email interruptions, smarter and fewer email notifications, and hiding business emails after hours.

Spam - One of the most advanced system of dealing with that unwanted email

AltaMail boasts a large range of features for dealing with Spam. A single swipe can eliminate spam and ensure that email never appears again. From smart address validation through to advanced learning with safe and block lists of email addresses, AltaMail has the whole package for eliminating spam. You can even create your own spam rules to deal with spam emails with specific characteristics.



EuroSmartz launched on the iOS App Store in 2008 with the first app to print from an iPhone, simply called "Print". With over 10 years on the App Store, EuroSmartz is continuously focused on providing advanced app functionality as a top priority. Functionality in apps is ranked as the top requirement for advanced users and professionals.

