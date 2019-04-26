BOTTLED "NATURAL" ORANGE JUICE HAS MORE SUGAR THAN COKE, VANISHED VITAMIN C AND COSTS 250% MORE

more sugar and calories in "natural" orange juice than in Coke

More sugar than coke, vanished vitamin C and costs 250% than other drinks. According to JURAVIN RESEARCH, the bottled "natural orange juice" should be avoided.

Orange juice has more sugar than Coke, costs 250% more and it's vitamin C vanished almost ZERO. No health benefits of vitamin C. For me, OJ is losing money and gaining weight.” — Don Juravin

BELLA COLLINA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- See part 1 of 2: https://juravin.com/healthy/poisonous-sugar-in-56-deceitful-names-research-by-don-juravin/

The FDA permits manufacturers in the food and drink industry to list the nutrients of natural orange juice at the time of packaging. Based on the nutrition facts label, the consumer expects to have benefited from all the claimed nutrients until it’s expired. JURAVIN RESEARCH found that while no one is really "lying", per se, the consumer is tricked. What fresh OJ manufacturers don’t tell you is that once you open the container, Vitamin C immediately oxidizes and vanishes.

COMPARING ORANGE JUICE SUGAR CONTENT TO OTHER DRINKS

One 16 oz personal serving size of Tropicana Classic, for example, contains at least 44 g of sugar, which is equivalent to about 10 teaspoons of pure sugar (or 1.6 oz). That’s one ounce of fat per personal serving of natural orange juice. Drinking OJ about every other day (4x a week) adds 4 ounces of fat!

SEE TABLE COMPARISON >>

DON KARL JURAVIN RECOMMENDS:

While 100% of the Vitamin C vanished, 1.6 oz sugar and one ounce of fat were left to stay in your body.

💜 If you are overweight or care about gaining weight, avoid natural OJ. The high levels of bad sugar convert to 1 oz of unhealthy fat in your body.

💜 If you need to gain weight, drink natural OJ, but don't count on Vitamin C.

💜 Like the taste of fresh OJ? Try to find a diet drink that has no more than 10 calories per serving.

💜 Vitamin C, from a natural source or from the lab, has the same benefits.

💜 Natural OJ tastes good mainly because our brains detect high sugar levels. By drinking diet juices over a period of 2 weeks, your brain will get used to enjoying drinks with much lower sugar levels. Start now.

💜 Drinking 2 to 3 sugary soda cans a day, will add 3.2 pounds of fat to your body, accelerate tooth decay and produce dramatic mood swings.

ARE THE FDA GUIDELINES PROTECTING US?

Though it seems like the FDA is trying, Vitamin C is not always listed as a nutrient but is a permitted preservative. If the levels of Vitamin C do not fortify the juice, it is

considered a preservative, says the author Don Juravin.

“If [Vitamin C] were added at the level used as a preservative, then a statement such as 100% juice with preservative should be used. In this case, it would be listed in the ingredient statement as a preservative in accordance with 101.22(j).”

Sources:

https://juravin.com/healthy/bottled-natural-orange-juice-has-more-sugar-than-coke-vanished-vitamin-c-and-costs-250-more/

http://www.fda.gov/Food/GuidanceRegulation/GuidanceDocumentsRegulatoryInformation/LabelingNutrition/ucm064872.htm

http://www.accessdata.fda.gov/scripts/cdrh/cfdocs/cfcfr/CFRSearch.cfm?fr=101.30

http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/11985409

http://www.accessdata.fda.gov/scripts/cdrh/cfdocs/cfcfr/CFRSearch.cfm?fr=101.30

---

Research by: Don Karl Juravin ( ♥️ USA)

https://Juravin.com

https://twitter.com/DonJuravin

https://facebook.com/Juravin

https://pinterest.com/Juravin

https://instagram.com/juravin/

https://youtube.com/Juravin

https://juravin.tumblr.com/

https://reddit.com/user/Juravin

https://plus.google.com/+DonJuravin

https://juravin.academia.edu

PR

https://hype.news/don-juravin

https://openpr.com/news/archive/215186/Don-Juravin.html

http://einpresswire.com/newsroom/juravin/

Research

https://juravin.academia.edu/

https://zenodo.org/record/2551844#.XGiJWM9Kh24

http://scholar.google.com/citations?user=jCdHy0EAAAAJ&hl=en

https://researchgate.net/profile/Don_Juravin

https://orcid.org/0000-0002-7537-2939

Author Contributor

https://juravin.wordpress.com

https://medium.com/@Juravin

https://juravin.quora.com

https://hype.news/don-juravin

https://juravin.blogspot.com/

https://tumblr.com/blog/juravin

https://independent.academia.edu/Juravin

Profile

https://ted.com/profiles/7929318

https://linkedin.com/in/juravin/

https://quora.com/profile/Don-Karl-Juravin

Docs

https://www.scribd.com/user/377772125/Don-Karl-Juravin

Local

https://juravin.business.site

https://linkedin.com/company/juravin



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.