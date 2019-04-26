Crescent City Auction Gallery will hold an 864-lot Important Estates Auction May 11th and 12th in New Orleans, La.

Circa 1900 Galle Clematis vase, 9 ¾ inches tall and signed on the side in cameo “Galle”, a strong candidate for top lot of the auction, with an estimate of $6,000-$9,000. 20th century Pairpoint reverse painted lamp, signed ‘Pairpoint’ on the bottom and standing 20 ½ inches tall (est. $1,500-$2,000). Carved oak circular, expandable dining table done in the style of Robert Jupe, crafted in the 20th century by DeWitt Designs, open diameter of 72 inches, 53 inches closed (est. $3,000-$5,000). The outstanding collection of bronzes will include sculptures by Victor Seifert, Isadore Konti, Janos Pasztor, Georges Morin and Charles Anfrie. Large pair of patinated bronze seated lion figures, made in the 20th century and perched on integral stepped rectangular bases, 46 inches tall (est. $6,000-$8,000).

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A beautiful Galle mold blown Clematis vase, an unusual carved oak Robert Jupe -style dining table, a 152-piece set of sterling flatware by Gorham, a lovely Pairpoint reverse painted lamp and an outstanding collection of bronze sculptures are just a few of the expected top lots in Crescent City Auction Gallery’s next big auction, slated for May 11th-12th.The 864-lot, weekend auction event is being held online as well as in Crescent City’s spacious gallery, located at 1330 St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans, starting at 9 am on Saturday, May 11th (lots 1-600) and 10 am Sunday, May 12th (lots 601-864). Both times are Central. Internet bidding will be facilitated by the popular platforms LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com.The auction is packed with the broad mix of merchandise people have come to expect from a Crescent City auction: fine period French and American furniture, original artworks by New Orleans and other regional artists, bronzes, sterling silver, estate jewelry, Newcomb College pieces, antique mirrors, spectacular bedroom suites and marvelous decorative accessories.The circa 1900 Galle Clematis vase, 9 ¾ inches tall and signed on the side in cameo “Galle”, is a candidate for top lot of the auction, with an estimate of $6,000-$9,000. It boasts mold blown decoration of clematis flowers and dark amber leaves and stems against a frosted pale-yellow background. Emile Galle (1846-1904) was a major force in the French Art Nouveau movement.The carved oak circular, expandable dining table done in the style of Robert Jupe was crafted in the 20th century by DeWitt Designs. It has an open diameter of 72 inches, and 53 inches closed (est. $3,000-$5,000). The 152-piece set of sterling flatware by Gorham is in the Melrose pattern and has a total silver weight of 164.55 troy ounces. The set is expected to bring $2,500-$4,500.The 20th century Pairpoint reverse painted lamp is signed ‘Pairpoint’ on the bottom and stands 20 ½ inches tall (est. $1,500-$2,000). The collection of bronze sculptures includes pieces by Victor Seifert (Austrian, 1870-1953), Isadore Konti (Austrian, 1862-1938), Janos Pasztor (Hungarian, 1881-1945), Georges Morin (German, 1874-1950), and Charles Anfrie (French, 1833-1905).The sale is eclectic and will feature a collection of African masks and figures, a 20th century carved marble swan fountain, 70 inches tall (est. $2,000-$4,000), a Newcomb College brass mailbox and door plate made by Alice Leigh Moise in the early 20th century (est. $600-$900 and $400-$600) and a Young Chang ebonized highly polished baby grand piano (est. $1,000-$2,000).French period furniture will include an Henri II style carved oak bookcase, made circa 1880, 95 inches tall (est. $1,500-$2,500), an Empire style ormolu mounted carved mahogany marble-top commode, made around 1850 (est. $1,000-$2,000), a 19th century French Provincial Louis XV style carved cherry farmhouse table (est. $1,000-$2,000), and a Louis XV style carved walnut double door armoire made circa 1820 and standing 109 ½ inches in height (est. $1,200-$1,800).Also from France is a three-piece mother of pearl and marquetry inlaid ormolu mounted burled walnut bedroom suite, circa 1900, consisting of a marble-top nightstand, a matching double bed and a matching three-door armoire (est. $800-$1,500); as well as a 19th century Biedermeier style walnut commode, 48 ¼ inches in width (est. $1,000-$2,000).Original artwork by noted New Orleans painters will include a watercolor on board by Roy Ferdinand (1959-2004), titled Old Woman in the French Quarter (1992), signed and dated lower right, 27 ¼ inches by 21 ½ inches (est. $600-$900); and an oil on paper by Martin Laborde (b. 1943), Bodo on a White Horse, signed lower right, 12 inches by 9 ¾ inches (est. $400-$800).An oil on board by Robert M. Rucker (New Orleans, 1932-2001), titled Sailboats at the Dock, signed lower right and in a burled wood frame, 4 ¾ inches by 6 ¾ inches, has an estimate of $400-$800. Also, a 1993 silkscreen by the renowned Louisiana artist George Rodrigue (1944-2013), titled Mardi Gras Dogs, signed and numbered (“109/190”) should rise to $2,000-$3,000.A 20th century oil on plywood by Florida artist Purvis Young (1943-2010), titled Four Figures, signed upper right and framed in reclaimed wood boards, 48 ¼ inches by 35 inches, is expected to fetch $800-$1,200; while a 19th century oil on canvas by French painter Daniel Strain (1847-1925), titled Sheep Grazing in a Field, signed lower left, carries an estimate of $1,000-$2,000.Fine estate jewelry will feature vintage and modern diamonds, emeralds, sapphires, tanzanites, rubies and more. A large pair of patinated bronze seated lion figures, made in the 20th century and perched on integral stepped rectangular bases, 46 inches tall, should make $6,000-$8,000.An Italian marquetry inlaid mahogany cheval mirror, circa 1900, 80 inches tall by 37 ½ inches wide by 25 ¼ inches deep, is estimated to hammer for $1,000-$2,000. Also, a Federal style bullseye mirror sconce from the 19th century, with the bottom issuing three gilt candle arms, 45 ½ inches tall by 27 inches wide by 12 inches deep, carries a pre-sale estimate of $800-$1,200.Previews will be held beginning Thursday, May 2nd, from 10-5 Central time (except on Sunday, when the gallery is closed). A late evening preview will also be held, on Wednesday, May 8th, from 5-7 pm. Absentee and phone bids will be accepted up until 1 pm Central time on Friday, May 10th. A printed catalog is available on request. To get one, please call or e-mail the gallery.Crescent City Auction Gallery is always seeking quality consignments for future auctions. To consign a single item, an estate or a collection, you can call them at (504) 529-5057; or, you can send an e-mail to info@crescentcityauctiongallery.com. All phone calls and e-mails are confidential.For more information about Crescent City Auction Gallery and the May 11th-12th Important Estates Catalog Auction, visit www.crescentcityauctiongallery.com . Updates posted frequently.# # # #



