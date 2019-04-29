Auto Defect Attorney Brian Chase Details Specifics on Liability of Faulty Seat Belts and Airbags

Attorney Brian Chase

Chase recently spoke with AskTheLawyers.com™ in an interview to address a specific type of products liability case: auto defects.

I can’t tell you how many times over the last 20+ years, I’ve had clients come to me, and one or more lawyers told them they had no case.” — Attorney Brian Chase

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brian Chase, auto defect attorney , urged anyone involved in a car accident to ask an attorney if a defective auto component is to blame in a recent video interview.Chase recently spoke with AskTheLawyers.com™ in an interview to address a specific type of products liability case: auto defects. He explained that in most car accident lawsuits, you’re filing suit against another driver’s insurance company. However, in auto defect case, you’re exploring other options against makers and suppliers of defective auto parts. Some common examples include: The roof collapsing in rollover accident; seatbelts that fail to stay closed; airbags that fail to deploy, or deploy improperly (i.e. the recalled Takata airbags); brakes failing to work; seats that break and collapse when the car is rear-ended; and exploding gas tanks.He said that in these cases, both the manufacturer of the vehicle and the suppliers of the components could be liable for injuries. He also explained that a recall does not need to be in effect to pursue an auto defects case.Chase said that it is essential to hire a truly qualified attorney with auto defect litigation experience to find out if this is an auto defects case.“You need to hire an attorney that specializes in auto defect cases,” he said. “I can’t tell you how many times over the last 20+ years, I’ve had clients come to me, and one or more lawyers told them they had no case.”He said that 9 times out of 10, he can tell within 15 to 20 minutes of analyzing a case whether or not a defective auto part played a role. He also recommends contacting an attorney who has experience with trying cases with successful trial verdicts.“When the insurance industry knows you don’t try cases, you’re not going to maximize the value of that case for client,” Chase said.Brian Chase is an injury attorney who focuses his practice on defective product cases. Chase is a managing partner and senior trial attorney with Bisnar Chase Personal Injury Attorneys, LLP. He recently handled an auto defect case that resulted in a $24.7 million verdict. He can be reached at 888-333-2350.

Did a Defective Auto Part Cause Your Car Accident?



