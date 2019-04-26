Verasity integrates with Twitch Verasity Integrates with Vimeo Verasity Product and Sales Strategy

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Verasity has launched an important integration with Twitch , the largest gaming site in the world. Verasity is proud to announce that they have successfully integrated their Patent Pending Rewarded Video Player with the Twitch video player.For a live product demo click the link:Here are some facts about Twitch… (Source: https://twitchtracker.com/statistics 2019 vs 2018:208 Billion minutes watched this year (19.3% increase)4.5 Million monthly streamers (33% increase)1,276,000 average concurrent viewers (19% increase)54,700 average concurrent live channels (33% increase)2019 extra statics:1,015,567 live viewers concurrent38,376 live channels concurrent947,049,482 hours watched in March4,463,290 total streamers in March1,264,624 average viewers, 7 days3,987,461 all-time viewers peak52,108 average channels, 7 days126,077 all-time channels peakBy adding the Verasity Video Reward module, content creators will be able to use VRA to reach, reward and retain their viewers. This means that content creators will get loyalty and new revenue while viewers get rewarded for their attention. This attention-based model creates a thriving VRA token economy!The integration of the Twitch player is for all content providers such as eSports broadcasters and gamers who have their own websites. This will not be live on the twitch.tv domain. There are thousands of publishers who embed the Twitch player in their own websites where they attract hundreds of millions of views such as all the eSports organisations, Traders and IRL streamers to name a few.Verasity is now integrated with Twitch, Vimeo, JW Player, Brightcove, Kaltura, Flowplayer and Video.js. Combined, these OVPs power 1,600,000 online video publishers who deliver over 110 billion views per month.Now that Verasity’s Patent-Pending Rewarded Player Technology is integrated with these leading OVPs, the 1,600,000 video publishers who use their services can now quickly and easily start using VRA and Verasity technology.About VerasityVerasity.io is a leading video player providing unique Rewarded Video Player Technology to major video publishers across the globe. The patent-pending Video Player enables VRA rewards, monetization and loyalty schemes within the video player wallet. Our unique player technology is already available to over 1.6 million video publishers with 550 million users and over 110 billion monthly views. This brings engagement, audiences, and revenues back to video publisher sites from YouTube. Our attention-based model creates a thriving VRA token economy between viewers, video publishers and advertisers.Verasity is the future of online video.Verasity Products include: VeraWallet: verawallet.tvVRA (ticker) is trading on:CoinAll: https://www.coinall.com/market?product=vra_btc HitBTC: https://hitbtc.com/exchange/VRA-to-BTC DCoin: https://www.dcoin.com/currencyTrading/VRA_ETH VRA can be staked for 36.5% annual interest at https://verawallet.tv Follow the VRA token at CoinMarketCap. Join our Telegram chat at https://t.me/verasitychat Follow Us:Media Contact:Anne Szustek TalbotBX3 Capitalanne@bx3.io



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.