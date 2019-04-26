PursuitAlert Announces Expanded Availability

PursuitAlert Logo PursuitAlert in-vehicle module

PursuitAlert Adds Regional Representative for Northeast Law Enforcement Agencies

PICKENS, SC, USA, April 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- PursuitAlert, LLC announced recently that it has added a New York-based representative to its team as part of the company’s ongoing effort to expand the use of their public safety technology product nationwide. Created by company founder and former Pickens, SC Assistant Sheriff Tim Morgan, PursuitAlert is a public warning system that alerts motorists to high-speed police chases within a two-mile radius of their current location via a free smartphone app. PursuitAlert officially launched in the Southeast U.S. earlier this year.The company has selected Paul Grattan Jr. to assist local police in the Northeast in bringing PursuitAlert to their communities. Paul is a law enforcement professional, Policing Fellow with the National Police Foundation, graduate of the FBI National Academy, and is the Managing Director at Graypoint Strategies, LLC, a public safety and security consulting company. He will bring awareness about the benefits of PursuitAlert to residents and law enforcement agencies in PA, NJ, NY, CT, VT, MA, NH, RI, and ME.Police across the country are beginning to equip patrol vehicles with PursuitAlert to reduce the risk that pursuits can pose to officers and citizens. A recent Bureau of Justice Statistics report notes there are an estimated 68,000 high-speed police pursuits each year in the United States. These pursuits result in nearly one death every day - and three times as many people are seriously injured. The resulting financial losses are in the hundreds of millions of dollars.“During my law enforcement career I’ve personally experienced the tragic impact that police chases can have, and I firmly believe that this technology can save lives and reduce the number of injuries resulting from these dangerous encounters,” noted Tim Morgan, adding that, “while the app is available to everyone, the technology relies on Police Chiefs and Sheriffs adopting it as a public safety benefit for the neighborhoods they patrol – and that’s why we’re ramping up efforts to spread the word.”“We’re expanding our team of representatives so that, as the use of PursuitAlert expands, so too does our ability to provide the highest level of customer and citizen communication and support,” added Morgan.“I’m honored to help make PursuitAlert available to residents in the Northeast,” Grattan said. “It’s a safety enhancement that I really believe in, as it benefits everyone on the road – my fellow police officers, my neighbors, and my own family,” he added.The PursuitAlert team is comprised of current and former law enforcement officials who know too well the devastation that high-speed chases can cause. The company believes this tested and affordable technology will not only keep more citizens out of harm’s way, but ultimately save lives.PursuitAlert is the recipient of InnoVision’s 2016 Community Service Innovation Award.Visit www.pursuitalert.com for more information.###

