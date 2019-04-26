Estonians created the world’s first sharing economy based legal aid platform Hugo.legal

Hugo.legal website Hugo.legal logo

The first artificial intelligence-based legal aid platform HUGO.legal matches people in need of legal aid with the lawyer most suitable for them

The basis for the development of the artificial intelligence HUGO is the goal to solve cases that are systematically similar and, by using them, to create repeating patterns.” — Artur Fjodorov

TALLINN, HARJUMAA, ESTONIA, April 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Estonians created the world’s first sharing economy based legal aid platform.

Now anyone needing legal assistance in Estonia will be able to use HUGO.legal, a new sharing economy based legal aid platform. It is the first artificial intelligence based legal aid environment, which matches people who need legal aid with the lawyer that is most suitable for them.

The innovative service re-imagines the entire legal landscape and fundamentally alters the availability of legal services – in the same way that Uber changed the concept of taxis. HUGO.legal allows lawyers to be hired quickly, easily and at half the average market price.

HUGO.legal is a startup founded in Tallinn, which allows for legal counselling to be reserved with a couple of clicks, regardless of the time or place. Work also becomes more flexible for lawyers; in addition to the more flexible use of time, they don’t have to spend time finding clients, with HUGO.legal performing that job for them.

According to Artur Fjodorov, the author, founder and CEO of the HUGO.legal idea, there are a large number of people around the world who are in need of legal aid, but cannot afford to hire a lawyer. On the other hand, there are a large number of strong and active lawyers who simply lack adequate employment. ‘We have created a platform where these two groups meet. We are also working on artificial intelligence, insofar as certain questions posed to lawyers can be resolved systematically, without the intervention of a human being. All of this brings quality legal service even closer to clients and makes it much more affordable,’ confirms the creator of HUGO.legal.

Users that have joined the team this year are Erki Pisuke (HOO) and Märt Pikkani (CTO). At present, there are 18 people working in the company and there are more than 50 validated lawyers with Master's level degrees in the network of lawyers.

The core of the platform – the basis for the development of the artificial intelligence HUGO is the goal to solve cases that are systematically similar and, by using them, to create repeating patterns. According to Artur Fjodorov, people often believe that their problematic situation is unique; however, when experience and a systematic approach are applied, there are definite patterns which can be seen in those situations, and using those patterns makes finding a solution many times more efficient. During the initial development phase, HUGO is able to handle simpler family law related questions, while in the case of more complicated matters the topic is quickly directed to a human lawyer.

HUGO.legal grew out of Eesti Õigusbüroo OÜ. In connection with the plan to already move on to three external markets this year, the company was given the new legal name of OÜ HUGO. The name of Eesti Õigusbüroo will remain as a trade mark and our previous service – the provision of 2 hours of free and discounted legal service in cooperation with the Ministry of Justice – will continue.

Over a period of two years Eesti Õigusbüroo has successfully brought people requiring legal assistance together with a lawyer on 18,000 occasions and, based on feedback, 92% of clients are satisfied with the service they received.

The development of the legal aid platform HUGO.legal and its entry into foreign markets is being financed by the risk investment fund Superangel, the partners of which are the successful technology entrepreneurs Rain Rannu, Veljo Otsason and Marek Kiisa. Their investments include, for example, Bolt (previously Taxify), Pipedrive, Veriff, and others.



