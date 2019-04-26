Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Modular Construction Market 2019 Company Profiles, Size, Share and Market Intelligence Forecast To 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Modular Construction -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modular Construction Industry

Description

The global Modular Construction market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 and CAGR xx% 2019-2024. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Modular Construction by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report. 

Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.): 

Komatsu Ltd 
Kiewit Corporation 
Skanska AB Larsen & Toubro Limited 
Taisei Corporation 
Balfour Beatty PLC 
ACS Group 
Bouygues Construction 
Guerdon Modular Buildings 
JL Modular, Inc 
KEF Infra 
Laing O'Rourke 
System House 
Red Sea Housing Services 
Palomar Modular Buildings 
Julius Berger

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3639977-global-modular-construction-market-analysis-2013-2018-and-forecast-2019-2024

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.): 
By Construction 
Permanent Modular 
Relocatable Modular 
By Material 
Steel 
Concrete 
Wood 
Others  

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.): 
Commercial 
Residential 
Industrial 

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.): 
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) 
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.) 
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.) 
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.) 
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3639977-global-modular-construction-market-analysis-2013-2018-and-forecast-2019-2024

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview 
1.1 Modular Construction Industry 
1.1.1 Overview 
1.1.2 Development of Modular Construction 
1.2 Market Segment 
1.2.1 Upstream 
1.2.2 Downstream 
1.3 Cost Analysis 
2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis) 
2.1 Policy 
2.2 Economics 
2.3 Sociology 
2.4 Technology 
3 Modular Construction Market by Construction 
3.1 By Construction 
3.1.1 Permanent Modular 
3.1.2 Relocatable Modular 
3.2 By Material 
3.3 Market Size 
3.4 Market Forecast 
4 Major Companies List 
4.Modular Construction Komatsu Ltd (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.2 Kiewit Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.3 Skanska AB Larsen & Toubro Limited (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.4 Taisei Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.5 Balfour Beatty PLC (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.6 ACS Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.7 Bouygues Construction (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.8 Guerdon Modular Buildings (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.9 JL Modular, Inc (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.10 KEF Infra (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.11 Laing O'Rourke (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.12 System House (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.13 Red Sea Housing Services (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.14 Palomar Modular Buildings (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.15 Julius Berger (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
5 Market Competition 
5.1 Company Competition 
5.2 Regional Market by Company 
6 Demand by End Market 
6.1 Demand Situation 
6.1.1 Demand in Commercial 
6.1.2 Demand in Residential 
6.1.3 Demand in Industrial 
6.2 Regional Demand Comparison 
6.3 Demand Forecast 
7 Region Operation 
7.1 Regional Production 
7.2 Regional Market 
7.3 by Region 
7.3.1 North America 
7.3.1.1 Overview 
7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico) 
7.3.2 Europe 
7.3.2.1 Overview 
7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.) 
7.3.3 Asia-Pacific 
7.3.3.1 Overview 
7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.) 
7.3.4 South America 
7.3.4.1 Overview 
7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.) 
7.3.5 Middle East & Africa 
7.3.5.1 Overview 
7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.) 
7.4 Regional Import & Export 
7.5 Regional Forecast 
8 Marketing & Price 
8.1 Price and Margin 
8.1.1 Price Trends 
8.1.2 Factors of Price Change 
8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis 
8.2 Marketing Channel 
9 Research Conclusion

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3639977

Continued...                       

 

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us)  Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)

NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
646-845-9349 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
email us here
["facebook", "twitter", "linkedin"]
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Retail, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
646-845-9349 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
Share This Story
Company Details
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers,
Pune
411028
India
+1 646 845-9349/ +44-208-133-9346/ +1 339 368 6938
Visit Newsroom
About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

More From This Author
Maternity and Nursing Lingerie Industry Sales, Supply And Consumption 2019 Analysis And Forecasts To 2024
Nautical Toilet Market Status and Global Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications 2019-2024
Gaming Headset Industry Sales, Supply And Consumption 2019 Analysis And Forecasts To 2024
View All Stories From This Author