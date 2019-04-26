Modular Construction Market 2019 Company Profiles, Size, Share and Market Intelligence Forecast To 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Modular Construction -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modular Construction Industry

Description

The global Modular Construction market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 and CAGR xx% 2019-2024. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Modular Construction by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Komatsu Ltd

Kiewit Corporation

Skanska AB Larsen & Toubro Limited

Taisei Corporation

Balfour Beatty PLC

ACS Group

Bouygues Construction

Guerdon Modular Buildings

JL Modular, Inc

KEF Infra

Laing O'Rourke

System House

Red Sea Housing Services

Palomar Modular Buildings

Julius Berger

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

By Construction

Permanent Modular

Relocatable Modular

By Material

Steel

Concrete

Wood

Others

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Modular Construction Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Modular Construction

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

1.2.2 Downstream

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Modular Construction Market by Construction

3.1 By Construction

3.1.1 Permanent Modular

3.1.2 Relocatable Modular

3.2 By Material

3.3 Market Size

3.4 Market Forecast

4 Major Companies List

4.Modular Construction Komatsu Ltd (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2 Kiewit Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3 Skanska AB Larsen & Toubro Limited (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4 Taisei Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5 Balfour Beatty PLC (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6 ACS Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7 Bouygues Construction (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8 Guerdon Modular Buildings (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9 JL Modular, Inc (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10 KEF Infra (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11 Laing O'Rourke (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12 System House (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13 Red Sea Housing Services (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14 Palomar Modular Buildings (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.15 Julius Berger (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

5.2 Regional Market by Company

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Commercial

6.1.2 Demand in Residential

6.1.3 Demand in Industrial

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

6.3 Demand Forecast

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

7.2 Regional Market

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

9 Research Conclusion

