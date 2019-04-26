Telnyx Sponsors SpeechTEK 2019

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telnyx, the world’s only self-service, full-stack communications platform, is a Gold Sponsor of SpeechTEK 2019, the world’s leading speech technology and AI conference, taking place April 29-May 1 at the Renaissance Washington, D.C. Hotel.

The Telnyx team will be at the Customer Solutions Expo (booth 501) throughout the week to demonstrate how they are helping customers build web-centric, AI-ready communications.

“The Telnyx network was built for the future of communications, so SpeechTEK is a great opportunity for us to show what we can do,” said David Casem, co-founder and CEO of Telnyx. “This will be our first time at the conference, and we’re excited to talk to everyone about how the Telnyx platform is helping customers build next-gen communications with advanced voice and messaging features right in their own applications.”

Casem will be joining a panel discussion at SpeechTEK titled “Problem Solving in the Age of Microservices.” The panel will discuss the possible solutions to problems in a multi-vendor/microservices environment.

“Today’s businesses interface with multiple vendors over API for day-to-day functionality,” said Casem. “However, it’s easy for things to slip through the cracks in a modern microservices architecture, resulting in performance issues or errors going unnoticed. We want to share some tips for being successful in a multi-vendor microservices environment.”

The panel discussion will be held Tuesday, April 30, from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

For more information about Telnyx, stop by booth 501 at SpeechTEK or visit Telnyx.com.

About Telnyx

Telnyx delivers voice, messaging and more for next-gen communications applications. A communications platform and partner that provides global carrier-grade services, Telnyx maintains a global, private IP network and grants its customers unprecedented control over their communications through its innovative portal and intuitive APIs.

Telnyx products include voice (e.g., Call Control, Elastic SIP Trunking, Global Numbers), programmatic messaging, embedded communications and automated networking. Customers provision services a la carte and pay by usage for scalable, on-demand communications.

Every Telnyx customer has access to 24/7 in-house engineering support and a dedicated customer success representative, and Telnyx continues to offer complimentary enterprise services like configuration management, enterprise security and fraud detection. For more information, please visit telnyx.com.



